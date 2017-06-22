Travelport strengthens leadership in car rental distribution with Right Cars

Country(s)
Travelport has today announced a new agreement with Right Cars, one of the fastest-growing car rental brands in the industry. Based in Brighton, UK, the company operates in 23 countries, providing car rental services in more than 140 locations including airport terminals
The agreement enables over 68,000 Travelport-connected travel agencies to receive real-time access to Right Cars' full inventory which is now available to shop, book and pay through Travelport's innovative point of sale tool, Smartpoint, as well as via Travelport's Universal API used by the OTAs and TMCs across the globe. The agreement further strengthens Travelport's leadership position as one of the world's leading B2B commerce platforms of car rental content, connecting travel agents to a world of travel choice from over 37,000 car rental locations globally who sell more than 94 million car rental days annually.
Richard Little, Co-founder and Company Chairman of Right Cars commented: "This deal strongly enhances Right Cars' distribution capabilities, empowers our performance and provides additional opportunities to increase our customer base. Travelport delivers their travel choices to wide and high-value audiences around the world and we're looking forward to develop a strong relationship in this key business channel."
Stephen Matise, Travelport's Global Head of Car and Ground Transportation Services added: "We're pleased to commence collaboration with Right Cars, whose variety of services and array of vehicles further enriches Travelport's unrivalled choice of global content, giving our customers the power to create and sell more personalized travel experiences."
Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd was founded in 2012 and has consistently grown every year, now in 23 countries at 56 airport locations and 46 city locations. In the second half of 2017 Right Cars will be opening additional 25 branches in 2017. These include nine in the USA, three in South Africa, Italy 6 new branches, Canada 2 new branches, Dominican Republic 3 new branches, Dominica 1 new branch, St Kitts 1 new branch. Car Rental Franchise opportunittes contact Right Cars direct www.right-cars.com car rental
Travelport is a leading digital travel technology company whose Travel Commerce Platform provides distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other services for the global travel and tourism industry. With a presence in approximately 180 countries, and with approximately 4,000 employees, the company processed $79bn worth of bookings in 2016 and had net revenue of $2.3bn.
Travelport's Platform facilitates travel commerce by connecting the world's leading travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a proprietary business-to-
Travelport is headquartered in Langley, U.K. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trades under the symbol "TVPT".
