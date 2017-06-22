 
Industry News





Apex Acoustics Celebrate Trade Body Award Success

Consultancy wins Smaller Project category at ANC's annual awards
 
 
Weigang Wei of Apex Acoustics with Mark Dowie of B
 
LONDON, British IOT - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Apex Acoustics has been recognised at a trade body awards show celebrating the skills and ingenuity of UK-based acoustic professionals, working on national and international projects across a variety of environments.

The Association of Noise Consultants (ANC) unveiled the winners of its acclaimed Acoustic Awards programme at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham.

Promoting and recognising excellence among UK acoustic consultants, the awards showcased the skills of members across five categories.

Apex Acoustics won two awards; 'Environmental Noise' sponsored by ANV Measurement Systems and the 'Smaller Projects' category, sponsored by Bruel & Kjaer.

The awards were presented by James Woudhuysen, forecasting and innovation specialist and visiting professor at London South Bank University, with a distinguished panel of judges comprising of academics and professionals, as well as representatives from the sponsor companies, scrutinising the national and international entries.

Full details about Apex Acoustics' winning projects can be viewed at http://www.association-of-noise-consultants.co.uk/wp-cont...

Robert Osborne of ANC, said: "Now in their fifth year, the ANC awards continue to gain ground as a major opportunity to highlight world-leading expertise in the industry and to inspire the next generation of acoustic consultants. Once again this year, the judges were hugely impressed with the scope and scale of the entries and our congratulations go to Apex Acoustics on their success. The projects overall illustrate the unique skills of our UK-based acoustic and noise professionals and their innovative approach across the built environment, transportation and entertainment sectors."

Contact
Brüel & Kjær
***@bksv.com
End
Source:Brüel & Kjær
Email:***@bksv.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
