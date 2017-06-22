Science-Based Functional Therapy to Treat and Prevent Injuries Without Surgical Intervention

Wellness and Beyond

Media Contact

Lenny Levin

info@wellnessandbeyond.net Lenny Levin

End

-- According to themusculoskeletal injuries are at all-time high than it was 40 years ago.More than 600,000 knee replacements are performed each year in the United States. With an aging population demand for total knee replacement surgery is expected to exceed 3 million by the year 2030. The average cost of a knee replacement is approximately $20,000 totaling to 12B annually.According to thethe number of hip replacement procedures more than doubled in the United States, from 138,700 in 2000 to 310,800 in 2010. A total hip replacement usually will cost between $31,839 and $44,816, with an average cost of $39,299 with the annual cost approximately 1.2B, according to Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina.Neurosurgeons performed 2,296,331total procedures in 2011 in the United States, 1,448,400 of which were spine surgeries, according to. The average cost of a spine surgery is about $35,000. Estimated spine market size is 5B.While conventional medicine, chiropractic care and physical therapy are failing to address successfully injury treatment and prevention clients have embraced the functional therapy with open arms and experienced permanent solutions.Doctors, chiropractors and physical therapists mostly treat the area of pain while functional therapy and training assess and treat the body parts outside the area of pain.Innovative Massachusetts-based companyhave stepped up to help launching their science-based "Functional Therapy and Training". It helped their clients to get the results that they are after, often leading to total transformations, in a program that combines proper functional movement in its correct form, expertly aligned body movement and a comprehensive training to avoid injuries.can provide permanent solutions how to treat and prevent musculoskeletal injuries for a full recovery without surgical intervention, as an effective alternative to surgery and dangerous drugs.It's largely overlooked in the fitness industry that most exercise programs neglect training key parts of human body, often leading to nagging or even severe injuries.By teaching how the body was meant to move, rather than someone just exercising in a random and chaotic way, real injuries can be prevented, old wounds can be healed and performance can skyrocket. And those benefits apply to men and women, the young, the old and everyone in between.Lenny Levin106 Deborah Rd., Newton, Ma, 02459