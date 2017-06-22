News By Tag
Microbiological Testing of Water Market Worth 1.59 Billion USD by 2022
Microbiological Testing of Water Market report categorizes the global market by Pathogen (Bacteria, Protozoa, Viruses), Water Type (Drinking & Bottled Water, Industrial Water), Type (Instruments, Test Kits & Reagents), Industry, and Region
Browse 108 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 201 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Microbiological Testing of Water Market"
The market is driven by factors such as increase in microbial contamination in water reservoirs due to increased urban waste, growth in microbial contamination in water reservoirs due to climatic conditions, rise in disease outbreaks due to microbial contaminated water, stringent regulations for microbial water quality monitoring, and growth in demand for rapid test methods for cost and time effectiveness. The high growth potential in emerging markets and untapped regions provides new growth opportunities for market players.
"Test kits & reagents segment projected to be the fastest-growing, by type, from 2017 to 2022″
Test kits are standardized, portable versions of conventional tests that are used for microbial identification. The reagents include buffer solutions, chemicals, and biochemical stains, which are used for microbial water testing. The demand for test kits & reagents is increasing globally, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, where China is witnessing a high demand due to industrial and urban development.
"Food segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR, by industry, from 2017 to 2022″
The food industry includes food & beverage manufacturing industry; microbiological testing of Water is significantly used in the food & beverage industry. The quality control and quality assurance process for food & beverages play a critical role to ensure the microbial water quality that is used for food & beverage processing. This market is driven by the compliance of FDA regulations for the food & beverage industry. The quality assurance and quality control programs in this industry have become stringent due to different regulations and the introduction of scientific instruments and innovative technologies for food safety.
"Salmonella segment dominated the market with the largest market share, by pathogen type, in 2016″
Salmonella is a rod-shaped bacterium, and its infection is known as salmonellosis. The cases of Salmonella infection are sometimes found to be fatal and life threatening. The severity of the infection is generating the demand for Salmonella water testing, which is in turn driving the market for Salmonella water testing solutions.
"Significant growth for microbiological testing of water is observed in the Asia-Pacific region"
The decrease in availability of drinkable water in this region has led to a significant increase in the demand for water processing. The region is emerging as a huge market for microbiological testing of water due to rise in awareness of microbial water contaminants and their impact on health. This market is fueled by the economic development in countries such as China and India. The rise in incidences of waterborne illnesses, increase in industrialization, and growth in awareness for safe water are the key factors that drive the microbiological testing of water market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation(
