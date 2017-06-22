News By Tag
New Manager for Napier's Southampton Office
Tom Hillsdon, originally from Southampton, has gained his exceptional knowledge and experience managing large blocks of flats across the Solent and Wessex regions, from Wokingham and Winchester in the north of our region, to Portsmouth and Romsey to the south.
He has many years' experience in all aspects of leasehold management and brings with him a comprehensive knowledge of landlord and tenant legislation, dealing routinely with complex situations - often under extreme pressure – to successful conclusions.
He holds a BA (Hons) and is a Member of the Institute of Residential Property Managers (MIRPM) and an Associate of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (AssocRICS).
Aileen Lacey-Payne, MD of Napier, said: "Successful leasehold management requires a combination of skills including diplomacy, patience and on occasion, determination, to get the desired result for our clients. Tom has already demonstrated his amazing ability in this area and is very well respected amongst his peers."
Tom commenced his employment with Napier last summer but was originally situated in their Fordingbridge office to understand the company's core values and working ethos.
To herald his arrival in Southampton and the forthcoming first anniversary of their Southampton office, Napier has devised some introductory offers.
Tom said, "It's like a breath of fresh air coming back to my roots and a great opportunity for me to run Napier's Southampton office. We're located in an amazing part of the city with easy access to all the key areas.
He added, "In my spare time I hope to visit some of the city's museums and galleries. I'm a keen badminton player, so if anyone fancies a challenge, then please give me a call!"
To contact Tom at the Southampton office, or to find out more about Napier's offers, please telephone 02380 337883 for further information.
Napier has offices in Bournemouth, the New Forest and Southampton. For more information on the comprehensive services they offer, contact their friendly staff on 02380 337883/01202 314511 or visit their website http://www.napiermanagement.co.uk
