News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ToNewDigital releases Early Preview of Space Exploration VR App
App aims to Immersive way to teach students about planets with virtual tour of outer space
App aims to Immersive way to teach students about planets with virtual tour of outer space.
Texas, June 27, 2017- ToNewDigital (http://tonewdigital.com/)
Leading education technology company ToNewDigital (http://tonewdigital.com/)
Space Exploration VR App could be one of the earliest examples of co-evolution in EdTech. Students found learning things in a much easier way then before. It is a sheer saving of time, energy and cost. If a small group of classroom connected with phone using Space Exploration VR App, Students can learn the facts about planets. While students learn the facts about solar system, students get to pilot space shuttle.
Using virtual reality lenses, app simulates outer space. Students get multiple objects that comes into the way of steering space shuttle.
Students also get direction indicator and they follow through the path to other planets. Students can use this VR app by putting Android phone into a (Google® Cardboard Viewer *) or (Samsung® Oculus Rift *) or (HTC® Vive *) or (Samsung® Gear VR *) on Android phone.
This app uses pure 3D objects to give best experience. This app does not use traditional 2D enhanced media.
No internet connectivity required to run the Space Exploration App. Once downloaded app runs without internet. This app is in it's early preview stage (pilot) and developers are working to get you more content and games into it.
Space Exploration VR App (https://play.google.com/
ToNewDigital Privacy Policy (http://tonewdigital.com/
It is advised to not use this app while driving, walking, or otherwise by being distracted or disoriented from real world situations that prevent you from obeying safety laws.
* Google®, Samsung® and HTC® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.
About ToNewDigital:
Founded by industry experts to build innovative solutions based on instructional research and advancement of technology. Apart from student and teacher centric product development, ToNewDigital works with Publishers and Ed-tech companies to deliver exceptional educational products such as Education Mobile Applications, Simulations, Games, Learning Content for both Educational Institutions and Corporates.
Please visit ToNewDigital on the Web at http://www.tonewdigital.com or call +1-877-881-2519.
Contact:
Garry Anderson
Email: garry.anderson@
Website: www. (http://www.smithauto.com/)
Contact
Garry Anderson
***@tonewdigital.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse