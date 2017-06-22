News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Orthopedic Power Tools Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025
Orthopedic Power Tools Market — Global Industry Insights, Trends, Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2017–2025
For More Information, Request sample copy of Business Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/
Rise in the rate of fractures and prevalence of osteoporosis worldwide is expected to fuel growth of the global orthopedic power tools market
The National Osteoporosis Society of England reported over 300,000 fragility fractures in the U.K. in 2014. The report also suggests 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men over the age of 50 will suffer a fracture at some point in their lives. Many of such damages could be cured with appropriate treatment, suggesting high probabilities of growth in global orthopedic power tools market. In addition to this, the changing demographics of the world population estimates that by 2050, around half of the hip fracture incidence would be reported in Asia, leading to marginal growth of market globally.
The global orthopedic power tools market can be segmented on the basis of technology, product type and geographical regions
On the basis of technology,
· Pneumatic Powered Systems
· Electric Powered Systems
· Battery Operated Powered Systems
Based on the product type,
· Large Bone Orthopedic Power Tools
· Small Bone Orthopedic Power Tools
· High Speed Orthopedic Power Tools
· Orthopedic Reamers
On the basis of regional segmentation, the orthopedic power tools market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America holds the highest share in terms on sales in the global orthopedic power tools industry. This owes to rapid technological advancement and increase in volume of orthopedic procedures. Additionally, rise in incidence rate of osteoporosis is projected to fuel growth of the orthopedic power tools market in countries such as China, Japan and Australia
Stimulation of global orthopedic power tools market driven by technological advancements and rise in geriatric population
The global orthopedic power tools market is majorly driven by high prevalence of osteoporosis and orthopedic injuries. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, 200 million women worldwide were suffering with Osteoporosis in 2014. This high prevalence rate is expected to fuel the demand for orthopedic power tools for orthopedic surgical procedures in the near future. Several other factors leading to rapid growth of the global market includes evolution of technological and operational tools, growing geriatric population and increase in incidences of fragile fractures. However, the reimbursement policies and excise tax applicable on these tools hinders the growth of the market.
Browse Global Strategic Business Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/
The novel products introduced by new entrants creating extremely competitive scenario in the global orthopedic power tools market
The key players operating the global orthopedic power tools market include Stryker Inc., Zimmer Holdings Inc., Misonix Inc., Arthrex, Aesculap, ConMed Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Brasseler, Medtronic, MedicMicro, B. Braun, OsteoMed and Aygun Surgical Instruments. The frequency of launching innovative products and technology based power tools are reasons because of which these companies are able to hold dominant positions in the market. However, the new entrants are also coming up with novel and efficient power tools that can potentially grab the market in the future.
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.
Contact
Mr. Shah
+1-206-701-6702
sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse