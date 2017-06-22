 
The most awaited 'VAST mediation plugin' for Revive Adserver is here

Now you can be sure your ad slots gets filled with ads from the best performing ad networks. Finding and managing ad sources to tracking and reporting video ad network statistic, everything made easy by the VAST mediation plugin
 
BANGALORE, India - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Most web publishers aim to generate revenue by selling their extra or unused space on their sites for advertisements.Weterm these spaces as an ad inventory.As a publisher you can achieve this by purchasing and integrating the VAST mediation plugin for Revive Adserver.

What the plugin does is, it makes sure that the ad inventory slots on the publisher's site get filled with Ads. Through the video mediation platform, you can maximize your revenue by serving top performing video ad formats from the leading video ad networks. This also allows you to prioritize the best performing sources.

From VAST 2.0, VAST 3.0 linear and non-linear ads to Third party or wrapper ad type is supported in this plugin. It supports VPAID 1.0 and VPAID 2.0 event types. In case the request sent to the Ad network does not return any ads, the plug-in provides fallback support as well. In addition, the plug-in enables you to track the revenue in different zones through the eCPM.

To know more about VAST mediation plugin, click on the link below:

http://www.reviveadservermod.com/vast-mediation-plugin

