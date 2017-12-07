Country(s)
Irish and Israel Defence Forces to explore a new dawn of social media in London this December
Commandant O'Connor, will be speaking on Day One of the event. His presentation, entitled "A New Dawn: Social Video, Immersive Video and Virtual Reality Recruitment Campaign" will explore how the Irish Defence Force developed an industry-leading concept for recruiting civilians into the military. He will also discuss effective strategies on creating a viral buzz on- and offline through immersive video and "Hero" content.
Speaking on Day Two, Lieutenant Colonel Lerner will present a talk on "The Challenges and Opportunities of Social Media in the IDF". The session will provide an insight into the IDF's social media strategy and its main influencers by looking into combined new and traditional media. He will also talk about soldiers broadcasting the transparency of ranks, and why the IDF encourages journalists to do activity on social media platforms.
Other presentations at the conference will explore top tips and trends surrounding the reality of social media integration into defence operations led by experts from military forces from Austria, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom and the USA, as well as key decision makers from solution providers at the cutting edge of innovation such as Cobham, Fujitsu and Saab.
The event will showcase fresh case studies exploring the power of social media during military campaigns such as Bundeswehr's Die Rekruten on YouTube; the Irish Defence Force's immersive video and virtual reality recruitment campaign; and how Project Cirrus showcased Fujitsu's Global Connectivity platform, which has transformed the way the Ministry of Defence collaborates with industry partners.
