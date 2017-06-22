Tumour Ablation Devices Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Tumor Ablation Devices market is estimated at $260.60 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% to reach $676.66 million by 2022. . Rising incidences of cancers, technological advancements, growing aged population, rising numbers of hospitals and healthcare awareness are the key factors driving the market growth. However, negative effects related to ablation treatment and inadequate performance of the devices is hampering the market.Radiofrequency commanded the technology segment in 2015 owing to its prominent application in solid tumor elimination in the body. On the contrary, microwave ablation technology is expected to observe remunerative growth during the predicted period due to advantages offered by this technology. Surgical procedures segment held major share of around 40% in 2015. However, percutaneous procedures are anticipated to observe productive growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures offering sooner recovery and improved safety. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period owing to factors such as huge population with the high incidence of various cancers in the region.Some of the key players in the global Tumor Ablation Devices market are Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Angiodynamics, Baylis Medical, biolitec AG, Biotronic NeuroNetwork, LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation , EDAP TMS S.A, Galil Medical, Inc., HealthTronics , Hironic Co., Ltd., Medtronic Plc. (Covidien), Mermaid Medical A/S, Misonix, Inc., Monteris Medical, Inc, Neuwave Medical Inc. , Perseon, Sonacare Medical, LLC, Spectranetics, St. Jude Medical, Inc., and Symple Surgical Inc.• Thermalo Radiation Deviceso High intensity focused ultrasound ablation Deviceso Laser ablation Deviceso Microwave ablation Deviceso Radiofrequency ablation Devices• Non-Thermalo Cryo ablation Deviceso Hydromechanical Devices• Other Ablation devices• Laparoscopic Ablation• Surgical Ablation• Percutaneous Ablation• Bone Cancer• Breast Cancer• Colorectal Cancer• Kidney Cancer• Liver Cancer• Lung Cancer• Prostate Cancer• ENT cancer• Other Cancers• Hospitals• Ambulatory Surgical Centers• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/tumour-ablation-devices-market