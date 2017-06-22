News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tumour Ablation Devices Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022
Radiofrequency commanded the technology segment in 2015 owing to its prominent application in solid tumor elimination in the body. On the contrary, microwave ablation technology is expected to observe remunerative growth during the predicted period due to advantages offered by this technology. Surgical procedures segment held major share of around 40% in 2015. However, percutaneous procedures are anticipated to observe productive growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures offering sooner recovery and improved safety. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period owing to factors such as huge population with the high incidence of various cancers in the region.
Some of the key players in the global Tumor Ablation Devices market are Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Angiodynamics, Baylis Medical, biolitec AG, Biotronic NeuroNetwork, LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation , EDAP TMS S.A, Galil Medical, Inc., HealthTronics , Hironic Co., Ltd., Medtronic Plc. (Covidien), Mermaid Medical A/S, Misonix, Inc., Monteris Medical, Inc, Neuwave Medical Inc. , Perseon, Sonacare Medical, LLC, Spectranetics, St. Jude Medical, Inc., and Symple Surgical Inc.
For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/
Products Covered:
• Thermal
o Radiation Devices
o High intensity focused ultrasound ablation Devices
o Laser ablation Devices
o Microwave ablation Devices
o Radiofrequency ablation Devices
• Non-Thermal
o Cryo ablation Devices
o Hydromechanical Devices
• Other Ablation devices
Treatments Covered:
• Laparoscopic Ablation
• Surgical Ablation
• Percutaneous Ablation
Applications Covered:
• Bone Cancer
• Breast Cancer
• Colorectal Cancer
• Kidney Cancer
• Liver Cancer
• Lung Cancer
• Prostate Cancer
• ENT cancer
• Other Cancers
End User's Covered:
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/
Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse