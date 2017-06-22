 
News By Tag
* Manufacturing Trade
* Industrial Sector
* Uae
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dubai
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322


GCC Manufacturing Excellence and Technology Summit renamed as Future Manufacturing and Trade Summit

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Manufacturing Trade
* Industrial Sector
* Uae

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
* Events

DUBAI, UAE - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The manufacturing industry in the UAE is expected to become one of the highest contributors to the country's economy; a robust infrastructure, its strategic location and significant subsidies for manufacturers are key market drivers for the unprecedented growth of this industry.

With the support of Dubai Exports as Government Partner, Expotrade is organizing the Future Manufacturing and Trade Summit, earlier called the GCC Manufacturing Excellence and Technology Summit on 6-7 November 2017 at Jumeirah Emirates Tower, Dubai. This will enable the event to remain as a dedicated gathering within the Middle East region to discuss future trends in manufacturing excellence and key strategies to boost trade and economic development. Moreover, the summit is in line with the Dubai Industrial Strategy to transform the Emirate into a global platform for knowledge-based, sustainable and innovation-focused businesses.

Globally, the manufacturing sector has undergone a transformation, it has embraced the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data technologies, with Industrial 4.0 or Industrial IoT and smart manufacturing becoming the buzzwords in this sector. It is estimated that globally this sector has become one of the leading industries in the region to invest in IoT technology.

The summit will witness over 40 industry experts from across the world deliver keynote sessions, participate in panel discussions, present case studies on the most pressing topics in the manufacturing domain, that will include the role of manufacturing in promoting sustainable economic growth; digital transformation throughout the manufacturing cycle; improving environmental performance with green manufacturing; maximizing the power of big data for smart manufacturing, amongst many other topics.

Dr. Michaela Colla, Director of Industry 4.0, Volkswagen, Germany; Pierre Nader, Group Leader Finance Strategy & Development - FSD, Operational Excellence Department, Saudi Aramco; Richard Allbert, Product Owner, Smart Manufacturing, Pirelli; Delel Chaabouni, Chief Information Officer - Middle East & North Africa, Pepsico and George Paraskevadis, MENAP Supply Chain Director, Johnson & Johnson are some of the notable speakers who are confirmed to speak at the summit.

Dassault Systèmes, Lighthouse, Taiprora, ABB and Fanuc are the repeat sponsors who have confirmed their early participation at the upcoming edition of the event. Olivier Leteurtre, Managing Director Eurowest, Dassault Systèmes said, "Dassault Systèmes is delighted to be a Gold Sponsor of the Future Manufacturing and Trade Summit. This event is a great opportunity for us to highlight the value of our 3DEXPERIENCE platform in front of an exclusive audience of international decision makers and influencers. Our platform can definitely help GCC companies succeed within the ambitious UAE's Vision 2021 and Dubai's Industrial Strategy Plan 2030."

Mr. Brad Hariharan, Regional Director, Expotrade Middle East, organizers of the Future Manufacturing & Trade Summit 2017 said, "UAE has laid immense emphasis on its manufacturing sector that plays a pivotal role in contributing to the economic growth of this country. In this context, the Future Manufacturing & Trade Summit that will take shape under the theme Delivering Excellence and Innovation in Manufacturing and Trade becomes especially relevant. We are honoured to have the support of Dubai Exports as a Government Partner for this event. UAE's rapid industrial growth is underpinned by its export sector."

The two-day event will be held on 6-7 November 2017 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai. More information on the Future Manufacturing and Trade Summit is available at http://www.manufacturingtrade.com/. Follow the Summit on social media with the hashtag #FMTS2017.

Mr. Hariharan further stated, "Our summit was a runaway success in its first edition, attracting over 400 delegates within the GCC region and our upcoming edition of the summit will be held on an even larger scale."

About Expotrade

Expotrade is a global conference and event organizer with its head office based in Melbourne, Australia and a regional office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Expotrade has delivered some of the largest, most successful B2B industry conferences and events. For almost 15 years, our unique blend of knowledge, experience and flexibility has accomplished an array of consistently top quality events. Today, Expotrade events enjoy such a distinctive edge, they are amongst the best patronized in the calendar.

For more information, visit www.expotradeglobal.com

Contact information

Lakshmi Ramarajan

Expotrade Middle East FZ-LLC

Tel: +9714-4542135

Email: marketing@expotrade-me.com

Contact
Lakshmi R
***@expotrade-me.com
End
Source:
Email:***@expotrade-me.com Email Verified
Tags:Manufacturing Trade, Industrial Sector, Uae
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Expotrade News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share