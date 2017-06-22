News By Tag
GCC Manufacturing Excellence and Technology Summit renamed as Future Manufacturing and Trade Summit
With the support of Dubai Exports as Government Partner, Expotrade is organizing the Future Manufacturing and Trade Summit, earlier called the GCC Manufacturing Excellence and Technology Summit on 6-7 November 2017 at Jumeirah Emirates Tower, Dubai. This will enable the event to remain as a dedicated gathering within the Middle East region to discuss future trends in manufacturing excellence and key strategies to boost trade and economic development. Moreover, the summit is in line with the Dubai Industrial Strategy to transform the Emirate into a global platform for knowledge-based, sustainable and innovation-focused businesses.
Globally, the manufacturing sector has undergone a transformation, it has embraced the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data technologies, with Industrial 4.0 or Industrial IoT and smart manufacturing becoming the buzzwords in this sector. It is estimated that globally this sector has become one of the leading industries in the region to invest in IoT technology.
The summit will witness over 40 industry experts from across the world deliver keynote sessions, participate in panel discussions, present case studies on the most pressing topics in the manufacturing domain, that will include the role of manufacturing in promoting sustainable economic growth; digital transformation throughout the manufacturing cycle; improving environmental performance with green manufacturing;
Dr. Michaela Colla, Director of Industry 4.0, Volkswagen, Germany; Pierre Nader, Group Leader Finance Strategy & Development - FSD, Operational Excellence Department, Saudi Aramco; Richard Allbert, Product Owner, Smart Manufacturing, Pirelli; Delel Chaabouni, Chief Information Officer - Middle East & North Africa, Pepsico and George Paraskevadis, MENAP Supply Chain Director, Johnson & Johnson are some of the notable speakers who are confirmed to speak at the summit.
Dassault Systèmes, Lighthouse, Taiprora, ABB and Fanuc are the repeat sponsors who have confirmed their early participation at the upcoming edition of the event. Olivier Leteurtre, Managing Director Eurowest, Dassault Systèmes said, "Dassault Systèmes is delighted to be a Gold Sponsor of the Future Manufacturing and Trade Summit. This event is a great opportunity for us to highlight the value of our 3DEXPERIENCE platform in front of an exclusive audience of international decision makers and influencers. Our platform can definitely help GCC companies succeed within the ambitious UAE's Vision 2021 and Dubai's Industrial Strategy Plan 2030."
Mr. Brad Hariharan, Regional Director, Expotrade Middle East, organizers of the Future Manufacturing & Trade Summit 2017 said, "UAE has laid immense emphasis on its manufacturing sector that plays a pivotal role in contributing to the economic growth of this country. In this context, the Future Manufacturing & Trade Summit that will take shape under the theme Delivering Excellence and Innovation in Manufacturing and Trade becomes especially relevant. We are honoured to have the support of Dubai Exports as a Government Partner for this event. UAE's rapid industrial growth is underpinned by its export sector."
The two-day event will be held on 6-7 November 2017 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai. More information on the Future Manufacturing and Trade Summit is available at http://www.manufacturingtrade.com/
Mr. Hariharan further stated, "Our summit was a runaway success in its first edition, attracting over 400 delegates within the GCC region and our upcoming edition of the summit will be held on an even larger scale."
About Expotrade
Expotrade is a global conference and event organizer with its head office based in Melbourne, Australia and a regional office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Expotrade has delivered some of the largest, most successful B2B industry conferences and events. For almost 15 years, our unique blend of knowledge, experience and flexibility has accomplished an array of consistently top quality events. Today, Expotrade events enjoy such a distinctive edge, they are amongst the best patronized in the calendar.
For more information, visit www.expotradeglobal.com
