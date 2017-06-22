Cushion Packaging – One of the forms of Packaging

When it comes to packaging, Focus Packaging is one of UK's leading service providers. The company provides all types of packaging materials ranging from polythene and promotional sleeves to corrugated cartons, foam packaging and shrink wrap.

Logo

Contact

Focus Packaging Ltd

***@gmail.com Focus Packaging Ltd

End

-- From delicate bone chine to wrought iron furniture, no product can move out of the factory until it has been packaged properly. This packaging is the first interaction many clients have with your product and plays a large role in creating a first impression. At Focus Packaging we offer a design and advisory service as well as packaging solutions that help with the following:• Ensure your products reach the customer or retail store in perfect condition• Keep products safe from tampering whilst in transit• Make products easy to stack and display on retail floors• Promote brand visibility through printed graphicsPackaging can be categorised as retail or wholesale packaging. Branding and the amount of information printed on the packaging is the main difference between the two. In most cases, the first step in packaging a product is to individually pack it if it is meant to be sold on the retail floor. For retail cartons we offer printing in 4 different colours and state of the art litho print technology. A number of these units are then packed together in a large carton or shrink wrapped on a pallet.From food items to crockery, every product needs to be packaged differently. The type of packaging best suited to your needs depends on the size and physical details of the product and what it needs to be protected against. While polythene is favoured for packing food items that need to be protected against natural elements, corrugated sheets are used to pack larger products like furniture.Special care must be taken when packing fragile items. At Focus Packaging we offerand custom sized cartons for as little as 5 units. This ensures that no matter how irregular shaped your product may be, it will not be damaged if the package is accidently dropped. This type of packaging also reduces the impact of shocks and vibrations.Focus Packaging was set up over 30 years ago with the mission to reduce packaging costs and wastage whilst increasing packing efficiency. It specializes in manufacturing packaging products and providing packaging machinery. Some of the products Focus Packaging manufactures and supply's includes paper, polythene, cartons, labels, tapes and thermoplastic film. We also market machinery such as carton sealers, chamber machines, dispensers, heat sealers, pallet wrapping machines and sleeve wrapping machines. Additionally, we also offer free, on site auditing of stretch film and pallet wrapping machines and a free consultation for general packaging needs.Contact Focus Packaging ator email them ator call on