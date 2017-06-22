News By Tag
Usage of Nanomaterial Propelling the Europe Cosmeceutical Market
Increased usage of nonmaterial in cosmetic products is driving the cosmeceutical market, says RNCOS in its latest research report.
As per our latest research report "Europe Cosmeceutical Market Outlook 2022", the European cosmeceutical market is expected to grow at an alarming rate due to increasing ageing population, rise in consumer awareness on the cosmeceutical product's benefits, and new technology-based cosmeceutical products. It is projected that the European cosmeceutical market will grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecasted period from 2017–2022 to reach around US$ 8.7 Billion by 2022.
In the cosmeceutical industry, the Skin Care segment continues to lead with a share of more than half of the total cosmeceutical market. This rapid growth reflects an aging population's desire for a youthful appearance, along with the health-enhancing benefits of natural ingredients. The major contributor for boosting growth of the skin care cosmeceutical segment is the population of 35 years old and above, which is willing to adopt various anti-aging products and dermatological procedures.
Further, nanotechnology is contributing significantly in the European cosmeceutical industry. Such developments are motivating the formulators to develop the products while meeting the demand of the increasing number of consumers in the continent. Thereby exhibiting a promising future for the investors looking to venture into the industry.
