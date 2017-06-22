News By Tag
Global Jojoba Oil Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester
The global jojoba oil market was accounted for USD 160.3 Million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach around USD 250 Million by the end of 2024.
Market Size and Forecast
The market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Jojoba oil is likely to witness high demand owing to the increased demand from the cosmetics industry. By application, cosmetics and personal care products is showcased to achieve higher market value over the forecast period owing to the rapid expansion of cosmetic industry across the globe.
In 2015, North America region accounted for the highest percentage share followed by Asia-Pacific. North America region held a dominant share of 39.7% in the jojoba oil market globally. Further, North America jojoba oil market was valued at USD 60.8 Million in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period on the account of growing cosmetic and personal care industry in the region. U.S. and Mexico are likely to capture the largest market share by the end of 2024 in North America region.
Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness stupendous growth at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Increasing inclination towards natural products in the Asia-Pacific countries is expected to garner the growth of global jojoba oil market. Further, rising concern of personal healthcare and increasing disposable income are anticipated to swell the demand for the jojoba oil during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global jojoba oil market includes the following segments:
By Application
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetic & Personal Care Products
Industrial
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets/
Convenience Store
Online Store
Others
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Increasing awareness about the benefits of organic and natural products and rising preference for such products are anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of the jojoba oil market across the globe. In addition to this, major cosmetics companies are using jojoba oil as an ingredient in manufacturing shampoos, moisturizers, skin creams and others. Apart from this, rising trend towards manufacturing and supplying herbal medicines is also expected to intensify the growth of jojoba oil market.
Rising disposable income and increasing population in the growing economies such as China, India and others is envisioned to bolster the growth of jojoba oil market over the forecast period. Increasing desire for living a healthy life is propelling the growth of the jojoba oil market. Further, the market is expected to escalate at a rapid pace during the forecast period on the account of the rising cosmetics and personal care industry. Beside this, the increasing men grooming activities is expected to surge the demand for jojoba oil products over the next few years.
However, insufficient supply of jojoba oil is anticipated to restrain development of the global jojoba oil market. Additionally, lack of awareness in undeveloped nations and low yield of the crop is hampering the growth of the market.
Key Players
