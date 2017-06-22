News By Tag
Nuclear Power in Republic of Korea Market Outlook 2030
Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Global 3D Printing & Additive Market Study". This report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.
"Nuclear Power in Republic of Korea, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2017 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles" is the latest report from the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the nuclear power market in Republic of Korea.
The report provides in depth analysis on global nuclear power market with forecasts up to 2030. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Republic of Korea (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro, pumped storage and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details nuclear power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2006 to 2030 in Republic of Korea nuclear power market. A detailed coverage of nuclear energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to nuclear is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active nuclear reactors in the country, market size of major equipment and company snapshot of some of the major market participants.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by eam of industry experts.
Scope
- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.
- Historical period is during 2006-2016 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2017-2030.
- Overview on the global nuclear power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by region in 2016, installed capacity split by major nuclear power countries in 2016 and investment trends.
- Power market scenario in Republic of Korea provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2030.
- Details of Republic of Korea nuclear power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by reactor type, installed capacity share by contractor/owner and information on major active and upcoming projects.
- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting nuclear power development.
- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.
Table Content
Nuclear Power Market, Republic of Korea 2006 - 2030
Nuclear Power Market, Republic of Korea, Overview
Nuclear Power Market, Republic of Korea, Installed Capacity, 2006 - 2030
Nuclear Power Market, Republic of Korea, Power Generation, 2006 - 2030
Nuclear Power Market, Republic of Korea, Investment Trends, 2016-2020
Nuclear Power Market, Republic of Korea, Project Based Analysis, 2016
Nuclear Power Market, Republic of Korea, Top 10 Operational Nuclear Reactor, 2016
Nuclear Power Market, Republic of Korea, Top Active Nuclear Reactor Sites, 2016
Nuclear Power Market, Republic of Korea, Top 10 Upcoming Nuclear Reactors, 2016
Nuclear Power Market, Republic of Korea, Upcoming Projects by Status 55
Nuclear Power Market, Republic of Korea, Deal Analysis, 2016
Nuclear Power Market, Republic of Korea, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2006-2016
