With Assistance From CloudOYE, Cloud CDN Solutions Accelerating Business Performance

-- CloudOYE, by partnering with OnApp is assisting clients accelerate their websites across + 170 locations.By promising the fastest edge servers to transfer visitors' requests, this leading provider of content delivery network is helping numerous clients disseminate data to multiple edge locations."One of the compelling features of our offer is geographical reach", says a spokesperson of CloudOYE. "Our solutions have extended their reach globally with matchless speed and reliability"The above objective of the hosting service should not come as a surprise. After all, the goal of a CDN (short for content delivery network) is to serve content to end- users with top level availability and performance.Today, CDNs are serving a large proportion of the internet. It should, with an astronomical volume of texts, graphics, scripts, media files, live streaming media and social networks consuming the web space.With nearly 3 billion internet users worldwide, businesses are vying for opportunities to reach out to consumers.But the underlying barriers are enormous. It is not a cakewalk to provide speedy internet delivery over huge distances so that customers can experience exceptional web experience."Our ambition is to improve global delivery", says an ecommerce merchant. "Industry standard reliability and response times are important for us to keep pace with our business goals".It is not uncommon for companies to attempt expanding their business operations to specific regions of the world and find it impossible because of firewall restrictions.Moreover, the companies may experience absence of local hosting providers to support them.CloudOYE seems to be having solutions to such customers by having the capability to deliver content across +170 locations."To ensure the best delivery experience we have partnered with OnApp", says a CloudOYE representative.OnApp is a leading UK based software company offering complete Infrastructure –as-a- service solution to cloud providers.Cost savings is one of the key benefits of utilizing a CDN host. Rather than pour money into infrastructure and different providers across the globe, a single independent CDN provider will do away with the need to pay for expensive foreign hosting.With help from CloudOYE, Cloud CDN solutions are appearing to be tempting for customers.CloudOYE is offering more than 150 locations to choose from.The company says its locations are now more than the Amazon and Microsoft CDNs combined.With top-class supported protocols, methods and content types, CloudOYE is confident of outclassing any competition.CloudOYE is also boasting of delivering clients' videos with YouTube style features.If international audiences matter to businesses, then CloudOYE Cloud CDN solutions may be the best answer speed up page loading times and enhance user experience.Today using the CDN has become imperative for companies if they want to reach audiences across the world.CloudOYE seems to be doing its bit very proficiently.CloudOYE, a Noida based cloud hosting service provider with domain expertise, integrated cloud infrastructure, Tier III data centers is offering companies a broad range of fully managed services and dedicated technical support.Cyfuture India Pvt Ltd.,SDF Block G-13/14,Noida Special Economic ZonePhase II, Noida 201 305Call: 18002122022