India DI & HDPE Pipe Market Outlook to 2022-Ken Research

The report titled "India DI & HDPE Pipe Market Outlook to 2022 - Rising Government Investment for Improving Sanitation Coverage to Drive Future Growth

India Ductile Iron Pipe Market

Ken Research latest Report Onprovides a comprehensive analysis of DI & HDPE pipe market in India. The report focuses on overall market size for India DI & HDPE pipe market, India DI Pipe market segmentation on various bases (by domestic & exports sales, by diameter, by grade and by sector), HDPE pipe market segmentation on various bases (by domestic & exports sales, by diameter, by pressure class, by applications, by end users, by sector demand, by market structure). The report also covers manufacturing process for DI & HDPE pipes, norms and regulations for DI & HDPE pipes, trade scenarios in India, pricing analysis, schedule of rates in various States, investment model for setting up manufacturing plant, future outlook, Snapshot of major opportunities in various States, Snapshot on PVC-O pipe market in India, major players in DI, HDPE & PVC-O markets and trends & developments in both India DI & HDPE pipe markets. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendation highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.Ductile iron pipes market value majorly depends on DI pipe projects and price of DI pipes. In terms of revenue, DI pipe market in India is anticipated to grow from INR ~ billion in FY'2017 to INR ~ billion in FY'2022. The DI Pipe market in terms of revenue is anticipated to grow at a CAGR ~% during FY'2017 – FY'2022. It has been anticipated that market will continue to remain undersupply producing approximately ~ million tons ductile iron pipes till FY'2019.: Short diameter pipes (Upto ~ mm) dominated the market owing to high use of pipes in water management and telecom duct industry. HDPE pipes upto DN ~mm dominate the segment with a revenues share of ~% in the overall HDPE pipes market. DN 560-710 mm HDPE Pipes are majorly used for water rehabilitation contributing ~% revenues to the overall market. 560mm and above diameter HDPE pipes are preferred owing to huge pressure, corrosion resistant and transportation of large quantity of oil and gas contributing ~% revenues to the overall market.In India, approximately ~% agriculture fields have proper irrigation facilities and the remaining ~% depends on monsoon for water supply. Government of India has been working on expanding water facilities for irrigation purpose, aiding the HDPE pipe market in India. The HDPE market is anticipated to increase from INR ~ billion in FY'2018 to INR ~ billion in FY'2022 at a CAGR ~% during FY'2018 – FY'2022.• Introduction to India Ductile Iron Pipe Market• India Ductile Iron Pipe market size, FY'2011 – FY'2017• India Ductile Iron Pipe market segmentations by domestic & export sales, by diameter, by grade, by sector• Competitive Landscape of Major Players in India Ductile Iron Pipe Market• India Ductile Iron Pipe Market Future Outlook• India HDPE Pipe Market• India HDPE Pipe Market Size, FY'2011 – FY'2017• India HDPE Pipe Market Segmentation by domestic & export sales,