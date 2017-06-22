News By Tag
India DI & HDPE Pipe Market Outlook to 2022-Ken Research
The report titled "India DI & HDPE Pipe Market Outlook to 2022 - Rising Government Investment for Improving Sanitation Coverage to Drive Future Growth
Future Outlook of India Ductile Iron Pipe Market
Ductile iron pipes market value majorly depends on DI pipe projects and price of DI pipes. In terms of revenue, DI pipe market in India is anticipated to grow from INR ~ billion in FY'2017 to INR ~ billion in FY'2022. The DI Pipe market in terms of revenue is anticipated to grow at a CAGR ~% during FY'2017 – FY'2022. It has been anticipated that market will continue to remain undersupply producing approximately ~ million tons ductile iron pipes till FY'2019.
India HDPE Pipe Market Size
Market Segmentation by Diameter: Short diameter pipes (Upto ~ mm) dominated the market owing to high use of pipes in water management and telecom duct industry. HDPE pipes upto DN ~mm dominate the segment with a revenues share of ~% in the overall HDPE pipes market. DN 560-710 mm HDPE Pipes are majorly used for water rehabilitation contributing ~% revenues to the overall market. 560mm and above diameter HDPE pipes are preferred owing to huge pressure, corrosion resistant and transportation of large quantity of oil and gas contributing ~% revenues to the overall market.
India HDPE Pipe Market Future Outlook
In India, approximately ~% agriculture fields have proper irrigation facilities and the remaining ~% depends on monsoon for water supply. Government of India has been working on expanding water facilities for irrigation purpose, aiding the HDPE pipe market in India. The HDPE market is anticipated to increase from INR ~ billion in FY'2018 to INR ~ billion in FY'2022 at a CAGR ~% during FY'2018 – FY'2022.
