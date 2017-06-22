News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
What San Francisco Bridal Shop is the Best Fit for Me?
In a city the size of San Francisco, with about 800,000+ residents, it's hard to decide exactly which bridal shops may be the best fit for you to find the dress you need for your special day.
Why is Flares Bridal the Best Choice for a Bridal Shop for Me?
Flares Bridal is a bridal shop in San Francisco that offers customers over 3,500+-square feet of floor space full of dresses. Our extensive bridal collection includes dresses by many award winning designers. Regardless of your body type, taste or budget, Flares bridal will not disappoint you. We sell dresses in a variety of styles from simple boho chic wedding dress, a lace wedding dress, to princess wedding dress. You will find it all. We provide a full selection of accessories to go with the dresses as well including everything from veils and tiaras to shoes to jewelry and back again. Our prom dresses collection is worth talking about. We carry over 500 styles to choose from and all designed by award winning designers such as Sherri Hill, Jovani, La Femme, Faviana and Scala.We also sell dresses for the bridesmaids and flower girl(s) as well, so it's a one-stop-shop for all your dress needs.
How Expensive Are the Dresses/What Dresses Do You Offer?
Our dresses range from prices that cost less than $200 up to dresses costing well over $3000, so there is always a dress that will meet your personal needs and budget. We also offer a variety of designer brand names including Essence of Australia, Madison James, Marisa, Justin Alexander, Martina Liana, Mikaella, Palmoa Blanca, Pronovia, Stella York, Watters, White One by Provonia, Willowby,Enzoani, Milla Nova and WTOO. You choose your price range and we will help you find a dress and some accessories that fit within that budget. We will also match your style of dress and color preference as well as supply dresses in your specific size. If we do not have the item on hand it can always be ordered!
What If I Need Help While I Am Picking a Dress?
That's perfectly fine! We have a high-quality team of experts on site to help with any sort of needs you have come up during your fitting. Our professionals will help you locate the proper dresses, try them on, see what fits, and find the size you need in a dress you love! We are also happy to assist bridesmaids and flower girl(s) in the same way as we do the bride! We also have tailors on site to help fix anything with the dress such as hemming the length or taking in the waist to make it the perfect fit for your body type and shape. This all means only one stop to find everything you need for your special day right here at the Flare Bridal shop of San Francisco.
For more information visit our website - http://www.flaresbridal.com
Contact
Flares Bridal Formal
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse