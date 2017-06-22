News By Tag
Top Intelligence Professionals Assemble in Singapore for 2017 Pharma CI Asia Conference
Event Offers Unique Perspective on Global Industry Issues With a Focus on Asia
This annual conference convenes the industry's top thought leaders, including internationally-
We've worked with experts to develop a best-in-class agenda that examines the opportunities and challenges of intelligence. The knowledge and connections gained from attending will help you stand out among your peers.
Our agenda includes a keynote talk from Osamu Karita, Senior Partner and Managing Director for the Boston Consulting Group titled, "Ready to Transform."
Other topics include:
• Building a Community of Insights
• HCP's Social Media Tracking in China
• CI Strategies in Niche Therapeutic Segments
• The Opportunities From the Latest Digital-Health Policy of China
• and more!
View the agenda here: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
Don't wait! Be a part of the most effective network-building event in Asia! And remember, register before 7 July to take advantage of standard rate pricing.
For the last decade and going strong today, the Pharma CI Conference & Exhibition is the best and largest assembly of pharmaceutical competitive intelligence executives in the world!
The Pharma CI Conference features the participation of the world's top companies, including: A. Menarini Asia-Pacific, Abbott, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Deallus Consulting, Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals, Lifescience Dynamics, Medtronic, Molekule Consulting, SAI Asia, Sanofi China, Sanofi Genzyme, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, The Boston Consulting Group, and more.
To register to attend the conference, go to: http://www.pharmaciconference.com/
For more information, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@pharmaciconference.com
