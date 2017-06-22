 
This Diwali choose branded chocolates for corporate gifts!

At ChocoCraft, we create a special range of corporate gifts for Diwali. We make customized chocolate gift boxes, each uniquely designed as per the client's wishes.
 
 
NEW DELHI, India - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Diwali is an important festival in the corporate world. It is a tradition to give out Diwali gifts to employees, clients and business partners. That is the reason companies and businesses are always on the lookout for the next interesting idea for Diwali Gifts.

An innovative new idea introduced by ChocoCraft is printed chocolates. These chocolates can have the company logo or brand printed on them in edible ink. This makes a unique gift which surprises and delights the recipient. The company also creates customized gift boxes in which the chocolates are packed. Companies can choose to have their logo printed on the gift box along with a festive Diwali design. This makes the gift unique and will definitely be something that the receiver remembers.

This innovation of printed chocolates comes at a time when chocolates are becoming more popular than sweets as a gifting option. Chocolate is perceived as a more modern and upmarket option. India's per capita chocolate consumption is estimated to have grown at 7.8 per cent between 2010 and 2015, according to Mintel, a market research firm. Unlike traditional sweets, there are no fears of harmful adulteration in chocolates. Also, Chocolate has a significantly longer shelf life when compared to sweets. No wonder then that more companies are looking at chocolate as an option for Diwali Gifts.

Saurabh Mittal, Founder ChocoCraft, adds "Diwali has always been associated with sweets but chocolates are gradually becoming more acceptable. It is definitely more popular with the younger crowd.  As far as corporate clients are concerned chocolates are easier to ship. We have developed a robust weather proof packaging and routinely ship to clients across the country, even in the summer months!"

So this Diwali surprise your employees and clients with these innovative chocolate gifts.

For more information visit https://www.chococraft.in/pages/corporate-diwali-gifts

