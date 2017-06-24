411 Locals Celebrating 10 Years Of SEO Excellence

Business Owners Growing More Aware Of Need Of SEO And Mobile Design To Prevent Potential Customers From Going To Competitors

-- 411 Locals, an internet advertising agency specializing in search engine optimization (SEO), web design and online marketing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S, is celebrating 10 years of business this month in an industry that has drastically changed since opening its doors in 2007. The company was founded when Google started beta testing of local business listings and has kept up with the continually changing Google algorithms to get and keep its clients ranked on the first page of Google as well as acclimatized to mobile responsive design, an area that grown in significant importance in the past 10 years.Keeping up with competition is definitely much harder than it used to be for businesses today, regardless of the industry they're in. There's a lot of misinformation out there about SEO strategies; and people are searching on their phones, iPads and tablets, so website designs have to instantly reconfigure to these different screens; or people will go on to the next competitor.Over the past few years, Google has made several changes to the services it offers local businesses. All the constant changes from Google My Business, Google Places and Google+; to numerous algorithm updates including Google Panda and Penguin etc; stirred up so much confusion that many SEO firms went out of business. Companies must adapt to these continuous changes in the Google ranking algorithm because the algorithm that Google uses to rank pages today will almost certainly not be the same as it is a year from now.Also, businesses now really need to respond to the online efforts of their competitors. If a competitor is ranking higher for a specific keyword; all of a sudden, research is needed to determine what's happening and to respond with the appropriate optimization effort.Entrepreneurs who are launching startups know that a solid web presence isn't an option. Long-established business owners who once relied on newspaper advertising and direct mail promotions are awakening to the same realization. If a business can't be discovered online, via multiple channels, then it's losing its competitive advantage.411 Locals has touched and even changed the livelihoods of more than 50,000 U.S. small business owners and their families over the past 10 years. From helping some small businesses get bought out by industry giants to putting small businesses on the map to not only survive, but to thrive; 411 Locals has impacted business throughout the U.S.Melissa Rogers, owner of Top Ranked Movers, a professional moving company in Tennessee serving the Franklin and Green Hill areas, started the company in 1996; however not enough people knew it existed. Business was so slow, and she was almost ready to close her doors."We wanted to be on the map," said Rogers. "Our previous advertiser couldn't get it done, and when we finally did start seeing some results; they were never stable. Within two weeks with 411 Locals, I saw results." According to Rogers, business drastically increased, a 100% turnaround. Rogers now has multiple accounts with 411 Locals, two DBAs and dominates the whole state of Tennessee.Mike Joyer is the owner of Magic Data Recovery in the Los Angeles area. The company specializes in data recovery and forensics recovery for hard drives, laptops, cell phones, cameras, flash memory etc. According to Joyer, they were having a hard time getting customers, and they had "No business." 411 Locals started working on his account. "Nick and Kony (411 Locals) kept me fed and helped me at a time when I felt my business was going to shut down. Nick provided me with proven results." According to Joyer, 411 Locals' SEO service has been the most helpful for his business, and within four to five months, his business had increased by 50%.Over the last 10 years, 411 Locals has grown from a small four-person operation to a global enabler in SEO and online marketing, becoming one of the fastest-growing, most successful online marketing companies in the world. Today, the Las Vegas-based company has more than 500 employees on three continents - North America., Europe and Asia (expanding into Australia later this year), over 50,000 clients, is teaching certified college courses on SEO at three universities in Europe, and has massive growth plans of adding an additional 750 employees by the end of the year.It's absolutely vital that businesses maintain an easy-to-discover presence on the web in the 21st century. Otherwise, they're bound to lose market share to competitors who are catering to a more tech-savvy audience. Consumers are trained to shop and search online before making purchases or paying for services. Businesses that don't accept that reality will struggle to survive.About 411Locals:411 Locals is an Internet Advertising Agency specializing in local search engine optimization (SEO), web design and online marketing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses throughout the United States. With its corporate headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada and more than 50,000 client businesses in a variety of industries, 411 Locals is one of the fastest-growing, most successful online marketing companies in the world. Established in 2007, 411 Locals employs more than 500 professionals, has offices on three continents including the United States, Europe, and Asia and has plans of opening up operations in Australia later this year. For further information, visit 411locals.com