Rising Population across the World and Technological Advancements in Agriculture Industry

The global agriculture robots market is expected to reach $5,214 million by 2024 from $968 million in 2016; growing at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2016 to 2024.

-- Some of the major divers of agriculture robots market are rising population along with shortage of food worldwide and pressure on farmers to produce more grains in limited time. Moreover, high cost of labors and lack of availability of skilled labors are also expected to fuel the growth of the market.UAV, driverless tractor, milking robots and machines, among others are the major types of agriculture robots. In 2016, machines and driverless tractor accounted for the market share of 32.4% and 26.5% respectively, owing to several benefits of driverless tractor and machines such as precision in work and minimization the labor cost. Moreover, agriculture robots market is also bifurcated in to different applications such as indoor farming, field farming, horticulture, and dairy management. Among these applications, horticulture and field farming accounted for the market share of 37.3% and 23.4%, respectively in the year 2016.Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global agriculture robots market, and is expected to continue this trend during forecast period, owning to increase in population and high penetration of robots for high yield and to reduce human intervention. In 2016, North America dominated the market with share of 26.8% due to increased adoption of agriculture robots in United States.The key market players in agriculture robots market have used various business strategies such as acquisition, contract and agreement to sustain in the competition. For instance, Agribotix partners with senseFly to offer their agriculture clients with a professional grade, end-to-end drone and data processing solutions, in January 2017. Furthermore Naio Technology, Deere & Company, MafRodaAgrobotics Harvest Automation, Inc., AGCO Corporation, AutoProbe Technologies LLC, GEA Group, Agribotix LLC., BouMatic Robotics BV, and KC Drone Co. among others are the major market players of the market.