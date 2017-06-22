 
Opentalk launches in 30 countries

The social voice calling app sets to break boundaries by making people talk
 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
* Opentalk
* Social Networking
* Learn English

Industry:
* Internet

Location:
* Woodlands - Singapore - Singapore

Subject:
* Products

WOODLANDS, Singapore - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Opentalk, a social voice calling app, has been launched in 30 countries. This is a product by Opentalk Pte Ltd, Singapore. The app is available on Android & iOS platform. The app allows users to find users across the world who are open to talk around certain topics. The app allows users to have conversations around following topics:

New Places
Hobbies & Interests
Improve English
Relationships
Career & Work
General Conversation

The app offers in-app purchase allowing users to buy gems in order to send virtual gifts to the other caller during the conversation.

Opentalk Android app:
The app supports devices running Android version 4.1 & up. The app has already got over 10,000 downloads and an average rating of 4.7, rated by over 400 users. The app was last updated on 12th June 2017. The app is listed in "Lifestyle" category and has been featured in the following countries: Armenia, Slovenia, Moldova, Macedonia, Nepal, India, Latvia, Trinidad and Tobago (source: AppAnnie). Users can download the app here: http://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.opentalk

Opentalk iPhone app:
The app supports devices running iOS version 10.0 & later. The app has got an average rating of 4+. The app was last updated on 28th June 2017. The app is listed in "Social Networking" category and has been featured in the following countries: Vietnam, Chile, Nepal, Norway, Saudi Arabia, India (source: AppAnnie). Users can download the app here: http://itunes.apple.com/in/app/opentalk-talk-to-new-peopl...

About Opentalk:
Launched in 2017 by Opentalk Pte Ltd, Singapore, Opentalk is a first of its kind social voice calling app which offers its users an opportunity to get connected with anybody across the world.

To know more about Opentalk, please visit: http://www.getopentalk.com

