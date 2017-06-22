News By Tag
TÜV Rheinland "One Belt, One Road" Certification Directory "Opens the Way" to World Trade
The Gulf Countries have represented a market filled with tremendous potential and opportunity in recent years. Low-voltage electrical appliances and toy products destined for export to the seven Gulf nations (including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Oman) must comply with the requirements of the GSO technical requirements. TÜV Rheinland was among the first certification organizations to be accredited by GSO to provide market access services to the seven Gulf nations and ensure that products conform to the GSO technical regulations.
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU countries) is a transnational union for furthering the economic/political cooperation and integration that is being planned by the five former Soviet Union member states of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. All of the products entering the customs union must satisfy the compulsory requirements set by the Customs Union Technical Regulations (CUTR). TÜV Rheinland has formed a strategic partnership with ROSTEST, the largest certification organization in Russia, to jointly provide swift and professional EAEU/CU EAC certification services to customers.
China is Australia's No.1 commodity trading partner, No.1 source of imports and No.1 export market. Australia's Regulatory Compliance Mark (RCM) for electrical equipment can only be used by products from Australian and New Zealand suppliers that satisfy the relevant requirements and regulations. TÜV Rheinland (Australia) is recognized as an authoritative certification organization with the JAS-ANZ ISO/IEC 17065 accreditation, which can issue the COA (mandatory) and COS (voluntary) safety certifications for electronic and electrical products.
According to the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, the trade and economic relations between China and India have grown at a breakneck pace over the last decade due to the fact that both nations are the drivers of growth in Asia. India is therefore China's 8th largest export market. Indian statistics indicate that Indian-Chinese trade accounted for 9% of all Indian foreign trade. China was therefore India's leading trade partner, the largest source of imports and the third largest export market. Under the Electronics and Information Technology Goods Order (2012) issued by the Indian Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), 30 categories of electronic products must conform to the applicable Indian safety standards and the compulsory BIS registration requirements before they can be imported, distributed or sold in India. TÜV Rheinland has two accredited laboratories in India that can provide you with professional testing services for all (30) product categories.
"One Belt, One Road" means ASEAN is now becoming a global trade value chain center.
Indonesia is home to 40% of the consumers in the ASEAN market and TÜV Rheinland has 7 Indonesian subsidiaries for providing the product certifications required for entering Indonesia. These include the authority to carry out SNI testing and the certification for 51 categories including electronic and electrical products and toys.
A "One Road, One Belt" certification directory
TÜV Rheinland's global market access services
is your product "passport" for rapid entry into the target market
As an independent third-party certification organization recognized around the world for our unique strengths, our services can help products quickly complete the required testing and certification processes for entry into the international market. Our brand also provides the most trusted guarantee in the world.
