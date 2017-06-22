News By Tag
Tega Industries Limited Focusing on Employee Value Proposition
The HR policies of Tega Industries Limited are aimed towards nurturing talent and provide an environment where employees can learn and grow. The company believes in the philosophy of team work for sharing of ideas.
As the firm has presence in more than 70 countries, employees get the necessary platform to grow and learn. The HR policies of the organization are directed to nurture the talent and provide an environment where employees can deliver their best for the growth of the firm. "The company also focuses on the practice of innovation where employees are encouraged to come up with new things. In a competitive and volatile business environment, innovation is one of the most potent tools for survival. We constantly encourage this practice among our employees and appreciate their efforts in doing so," said a company's spokesperson.
Tega also strongly believes in the philosophy of collaboration and team work that lead to sharing and exchange of ideas. It further builds trust within the organization and with customers apart from boosting productivity.
About Tega Industries Limited
Tega Industries Limited is the flagship company of the Tega Group of Companies. The firm has achieved significant achievements in the environment, material handling, mining and mineral processing industries. It is a leader in providing solutions towards spillage control and maintenance in bulk material handling industries. The company is an engineer in conveying solutions rather than replacing products conventionally. With clean, safe and uninterrupted conveying, Tega offers its clients low cost of operation, maintenance and replacement of conveyor parts. The company has plants across four continents and is the largest non-OEM manufacturer of moulded wear resistant rubber components used in the bulk material and mining industries. Visit http://www.tegaindustries.com/
For more information, contact:
Tega Industries Limited
147, Block - G, Humayun Kabir Sarani,
New Alipore, Kolkata - 700 053
Phone Numbers: +91 33 30019000 / 23963512 / 23963515
Email ID: info@tegaindustries.com
