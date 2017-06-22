News By Tag
Excellent WebWorld Announced Drupal Portal Development Services For The Travel Industry
As per the recent survey, Tour and activity providers tend to get 30-40% more bookings after implementing an online booking system. And online bookings in travel have grown by 1700% between 2011 and 2016, with an increase of 18% online revenues. Everything is now available on the smart phones.
Considering the travelers around the globe, a travel or tourist portal can play a significant role while planning any vacation.
The must have features for a travel portal can be:
• Renting a bicycle or an auto
• Payment gateways, CMS and API integrations
• Complete Holiday packages including hotel booking, airplane terminal exchanges, and so on.
• Air, Railways and Bus ticket booking
• Last minute package tours
• Hotels, Apartments and Villas
• Rental cars
• Travel insurances
EWW offers freedom to the travel entrepreneurs to pick their own desired travel portal plan and functionalities. We are proficient in providing feature rich solutions specified for the small, medium and large travel businesses with affordable costs. Hire Drupal developers that are adapted to the latest technologies and market trends and get the best web solutions.
The company representative has stated during the announcement that "The travel application guests will have an astounding experience while checking out different hotels, tour packages, booking and payment offices, and so on. Subsequently, it will be a cherry on top of the cake for the travel entrepreneurs."
Excellent WebWorld offers Drupal Portal Development Services, at affordable rates. The company has a team of Drupal Travel Portal professionals and consultants that are proficient in providing all types of Custom Drupal development solution for the travel industry.
EWW is a US based Travel Portal Development Company headquartered in India. What are you waiting for? Hire the best Drupal developers in India and get the most affordable Drupal web development solutions.
Interested to know more about Excellent WebWorld? The company is glad to help:
Web Site - https://excellentwebworld.com/
Email - sales@excellentwebworld.com
