News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Why Should You Buy Wholesale Diamonds?
Wholesale diamonds are appropriately valued.
When shopping with a retailer, you often don't see what happens in the backrooms. Retailers often have to deal with manufacturers, agents and importers, all before you even get to see the stone. Each of these parties all seek to make a profit out of their actions, meaning that when the end product arrives with you, the price has been inflated far above what the diamond is actually worth.
Trust in our team of diamond experts to show you the right diamond, perfectly fit for what you're looking for, without any of the additional price tags. We deal with the manufacturer directly, meaning that we cut out all the middle men and price our stones based on what they are worth.
Wholesale diamonds come with GIA certification.
Jewellers in Melbourne can show you stones and rely on your lack of understanding to sell you pieces that are of a lesser quality than what is presented. What's more is that these stones often don't even come with certification, meaning you may be stuck with a diamond far less valuable than what was previously suggested.
Kush Diamonds deals only in 100% GIA certified diamonds, and will discuss the diamond certificate of each stone as you browse, meaning you are fully informed of the quality the piece. GIA certification is the most rigorous testing of diamonds on the planet, and provides a full summary of the shape, carat, and colour and clarity grade. With this, you can rest easy knowing the full value of your perfect diamond
Wholesale diamonds allow you to work with our team of experts.
Kush Diamonds has been trading for over 35 years, meaning that we know pretty much all there is to know about diamonds and their quality. But more than anything else, we love talking with you, our customer, to provide you with a bit of this knowledge along your journey. We're more than happy to talk about all the different styles of cuts, the colour and clarity grading of diamonds, as well as the difference in carat weights.
For a no-pressure consultation (unlike other jewellers in Melbourne), call us on (03) 9602 3337 or contact us today so that we can work with you to find that once-in-a-lifetime diamond perfect for you.
For more visit: http://www.kushdiamonds.com.au/
Contact
Kush Diamonds
03 9602 3337
***@kushdiamonds.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse