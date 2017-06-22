News By Tag
Tata Institute of Social Sciences makes 240 more graduates employable in Maharashtra
NUSSD has completed the final leg of the programme with Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College for the academic year 2016-2017 and awarded certificates to 240 students who have successfully completed one or more courses in the Programme. In all, 320 certificates were awarded to students. The Convocation Ceremony held on Saturday, 17th June 2017 was graced by, Mr. Vijay Kalantri, Chairman & Managing Director, BIPL, President, All India Association of Industries as the Chief Guest, Mr. S.P Joshi, Vice President (Retd.), Tata Motors, Dr. P M Nair, IPS (Retd.), Chair Professor, TISS, Former DG, NDRF&CD, and Mr. Ketan Kothari, Manager – Advocacy at Sightsavers India.A first generation entrepreneur himself, Mr. Vijay Kalantri said "As budding young entrepreneurs of tomorrow, students need to keep abreast of such programmes and reap benefits through active engagement in such initiatives"
NUSSD is currently being implemented in 120 colleges in the country with a student outreach of more than 20,000. NUSSD along with JP Morgan Chase, gives students an opportunity to have hands on practical and industry specific training equipping them to be employable. Dr P M Nair congratulated the students, faculty and all those involved in the programme for realizing the importance of such initiatives and taking them up on a timely basis. He also motivated students towards skilling for a better future.
"The changing paradigms have made it mandatory for our colleges and universities to foster a new breed of professionals who are equipped with right kind of skills and ready to contribute meaningfully to the emerging sectors of economy as and when they pass out from the colleges" shared Mr. Tanmay Nayak, Director, NUSSD. In July 2015, the United Nations (UN) Steering Committee on Children and Youth has recognized the NUSSD programme among the Skill development Best Practices in the country.
