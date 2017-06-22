 
News By Tag
* Skill Development
* Employment
* Empowerment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322

Tata Institute of Social Sciences makes 240 more graduates employable in Maharashtra

 
 
Mr. Vijay Kalantri,Chairman & Managing Director, BIPL, felicitating students
Mr. Vijay Kalantri,Chairman & Managing Director, BIPL, felicitating students
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Skill Development
Employment
Empowerment

Industry:
Education

Location:
Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Events

MUMBAI, India - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The National University Students' Skill Development (NUSSD) Programme, an initiative by Tata institute of Social Sciences supported in Maharashtra by JP Morgan Chase, successfully completes skills training for 240 students of the Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala (RJ)  College, Ghatkopar West. RJ College enables a large number of students coming from under-privileged and socio-economically backward sections of society to avail of good quality higher education. TISS and RJ College entered into an MOU to implement this programme in the college in 2015. "The need of the hour is to empower students by imparting skills as per industry requirements." said Mrs. Usha Mukundan, Principal, RJ College.

NUSSD has completed the final leg of the programme with Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College for the academic year 2016-2017 and awarded certificates to 240 students who have successfully completed one or more courses in the Programme. In all, 320 certificates were awarded to students. The Convocation Ceremony held on Saturday, 17th June 2017 was graced by, Mr. Vijay Kalantri, Chairman & Managing Director, BIPL, President, All India Association of Industries as the Chief Guest, Mr. S.P Joshi, Vice President (Retd.), Tata Motors, Dr. P M Nair, IPS (Retd.), Chair Professor, TISS, Former DG, NDRF&CD,  and Mr. Ketan Kothari, Manager – Advocacy at Sightsavers India.A first generation entrepreneur himself, Mr. Vijay Kalantri said "As budding young entrepreneurs of tomorrow, students need to keep abreast of such programmes and reap benefits through active engagement in such initiatives". Mr. S P Joshi congratulated the NUSSD team and the RJ College team for taking up the challenging task of skilling and making it successful.

NUSSD is currently being implemented in 120 colleges in the country with a student outreach of more than 20,000. NUSSD along with JP Morgan Chase, gives students an opportunity to have hands on practical and industry specific training equipping them to be employable. Dr P M Nair congratulated the students, faculty and all those involved in the programme for realizing the importance of such initiatives and taking them up on a timely basis. He also motivated students towards skilling for a better future.

"The changing paradigms have made it mandatory for our colleges and universities to foster a new breed of professionals who are equipped with right kind of skills and ready to contribute meaningfully to the emerging sectors of economy as and when they pass out from the colleges" shared Mr. Tanmay Nayak, Director, NUSSD. In July 2015, the United Nations (UN) Steering Committee on Children and Youth has recognized the NUSSD programme among the Skill development Best Practices in the country.

For more details on the programme, please contact :

Shruthi Menon – Shruthi.menon@tiss.edu

Media Contact
Shruthi Menon - Head Communications : Media and PR
02225525691
***@tiss.edu
End
Source:Tata Institute of Social Sciences
Email:***@tiss.edu Email Verified
Tags:Skill Development, Employment, Empowerment
Industry:Education
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share