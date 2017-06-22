News By Tag
New level of unique luxury on water
Luxury Yachts Whitsundays brand creator, CCY General Manager Sharon McNally said; "Over the past 3 years we have seen an increase in demand for larger and more luxurious vessels. We made a strategic decision to target the luxury market, offering clients higher levels of service and more luxurious experiences whilst bareboating in the Whitsundays. It's really exciting for me to finally launch our new Luxury Yachts Whitsundays website and product range. In doing so we have developed fantastic local partnerships and introduced new programs to cater for our client's high expectations."
"I am absolutely delighted with the end product." added Sharon.
Traditionally Cumberland Charter Yachts are recognised innovators in the Whitsunday charter industry. During 30 years in the bareboating business they have strived for excellence, believing in their products quality, service and commitment to tourism in the region.
"At the very heart of Cumberland Charter Yachts (CCY) is great passion for sailing and courageous explorers which drives us to create unforgettable adventures. We believe in challenging the status quo, we believe in going further than the rest, we believe in team work and mutual success. This is why we exist and this is what has driven and inspired us every day since we started in 1985." Sharon added.
The Aquila Catamarans are the next level in luxury bareboat accommodation. The Aquila 44, "Aquila Sunrise" is the newest addition to Luxury Yachts Whitsunday (LYW) power catamaran line up. Boasting Aquila's signature fresh evolution of classic boating traditions, where efficiency in design and performance compliment her luxurious living and was named "Best New Multihull" in the 2014 AIM Media Editor's Choice Awards. The Aquila 44 vessel features 3 spacious cabins all with ensuite, climate control and high-end finishes, the master stateroom is simply enormous.
Due to the overwhelming demand for the Aquila Power Catamarans, CCY signed a second Aquila 44 to arrive early 2018. Sharon added. "We plan to include more products in the LYW range including luxury sailing catamarans and crewed luxury yacht charters."
Andrew McLeod, Multihull Central Product Manager - Aquila said; "This really is fantastic news for those wishing to experience one of Australia's premier locations onboard a luxury vessel. The market has been screaming out for a product offering where clients can treat themselves to a truly luxurious holiday with fun and adventure thrown in. The feedback from the clients who have chartered Aquila Sunrise has been amazing. Clients cannot believe the level of luxury delivered at such an affordable price point. Sharon's idea is proving to be a game changing initiative."
"Congratulations to CCY, they truly are a team of proven innovators in the Whitsunday charter industry."
Abell Point Marina Marketing Manager, Joscelyn O'Keefe said "It's encouraging to see our marina operators raising the bar in terms of their product and service offering. The demand for premium products and services within Australia is increasing and for our tenants to be innovating within their businesses to meet this demand aligns with the strategic direction of the marina moving forward. We wish Cumberland Charter Yachts every success with the launch on their luxury brand and website."
If you're interested in chartering a luxury yacht in the Whitsunday, enquire today for availability, free call 1800 075 101.
Vessel inspection available by appointment at Abell Point Marina or view a sister ship at the Sydney Boat Show 3-7 August, Darling Harbour.
Speak to us about investment or list your luxury vessel on the Luxury Yachts Whitsunday website, speak to Sharon today on 0427 419 114.
