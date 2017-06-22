 
No Bitter Taste in Aroma Bravo Medium Roast Coffee Pleases Customers

Aroma Bravo receives praise for the absence of bitterness in its medium roast coffee.
 
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea has been showcasing the best flavors of Honduras coffee since officially debuting last year. Although still relatively new to the coffee market, the non-gmo brand has been receiving a lot of positive feedback from customers who love its medium dark roast coffee for its absence of a bitter taste.

"Many of our customers have told us how much they appreciate the well-balanced flavors of our coffee. They particularly like that it isn't bitter or overpowering unlike most medium roast coffees from the same region," said a company rep earlier today.

In the past, some people have noted the tendency for Central American coffees to be somewhat bitter and overbearing. So before entering the market, the team at Aroma Bravo carefully studied how to resolve this issue first.

"We thought of ways to really bring out the unique flavors of Honduras coffee, but we wanted none of that bitterness that ruins the taste. One solution was roasting the beans in very small batches. This allowed us to gain more control over the consistency and quality. This change alone brought significant improvements in taste, and even revealed the delicious mellow chocolatey flavors that our customers enjoy today. We were amazed by the results," the rep recalled.

After multiple trials, the team was finally able to achieve the right balance of flavors they wanted: a Honduran coffee with a mellow chocolatey taste and hints of caramel, cocoa, honey and nuts—but all without the unwanted bitterness and overbearing qualities.

"This coffee is now what is known as our Aroma Bravo Medium Dark Roast Coffee, a special coffee with a mild aroma, balanced taste and a clean finish. This was made specifically for the enjoyment of true coffee lovers so if you happen to love gourmet coffee, this is an absolute must for you!" The company rep further added.

Serious coffee lovers can get their medium roast coffee at https://www.amazon.com/review/R2JHOZB0TSNB7Y/ref=cm_cr_rd....

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers the best medium roast coffee beans from Honduras. Grown in organic farms and roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Coffee is highly recommended for coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
