Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS Receives 2017 Best of San Clemente Award

Recognized for a third consecutive year in the "2017 Best of San Clemente Awards" for Cosmetic Dentist, Dr. Johnson is a USC Dental School graduate with may years of dental surgery experience and hundreds of complimentary patients reviews.
 
 
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Eric S. Johnson, DDS has been selected for the 2017 "Best of San Clemente Award" in the Cosmetic Dentist category by the San Clemente Award Program. More importantly, Dr. Johnson is among a very small group that have won the "Best of San Clemente Award" for three consecutive years and as a result is welcomed into the San Clemente Business Hall of Fame.

San Clemente Award Program Honors the Achievement

Each year, the San Clemente Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and the San Clemente community. These exceptional companies help make the San Clemente area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2017 San Clemente Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the San Clemente Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About San Clemente Award Program

The San Clemente Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the San Clemente area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The San Clemente Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in the community. The organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Their mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

Conveniently located just off the Estrella exit on the 5 freeway in San Clemente, Dr. Johnson's office is the first choice for folks seeking out award winning dental services.

Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS - Best of San Clemente Award Recipient

647 Camino De Los Mares, Ste. 209

San Clemente, CA, 92673

Phone: (949) 493-9311

Website: http://www.drericjohnson.com

Email: smile@drericjohnson.com

Source:Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS
Click to Share