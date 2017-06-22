News By Tag
GES Partners with Basis Capital Markets to Offer Executable Deep Liquidity
Basis is an OTC liquidity provider based in the United Kingdom, with a strong focus on growing their institutional brokerage business throughout the Asia Pacific and MENA regions. Basis Capital Markets CEO, Nick Hammer, explains why his firm sought a partnership with GES: "GES was selected as a strategic trading technology partner, as we found their TX-Cloud trading solution provided the reliability, execution quality, and ultra-low latency that our clients demand.
Through our partnership with GES, we look forward to providing clients with world class execution and customized liquidity in G10, Emerging Markets FX, Precious Metals, CFDs and NDFs. Our deep and unique liquidity combined with the elite trading technology of the TX-Cloud solution promises to offer an unparalleled trading experience for clients worldwide."
"GES is thrilled to be working with Basis Capital Markets." GES Marketing Manager, Ben Tse commented. "Their depth of liquidity in a diverse list of OTC products is remarkable. The addition of Basis as a liquidity provider enhances our clients' access to deep, unique, and executable liquidity sources on a global scale."
About GES
Global eSolutions (HK) Limited ("GES") is a global leading provider dedicated in financial technologies for more than 10 years. GES empowers financial institutions with algo-trading capability, advanced risk management and FIX bridging solutions. GES fully covers the needs of the on-floor trading and OTC markets, with value-added services ranging from IT technical support, system integration, bespoke software and network infrastructure development to hosting services. With GES technologies, financial institutions are able to overcome the challenges of risk management, position management, liquidity source and trading across different financial instruments in a single platform. GES's well established partnering with top-tier financial institutions and prime brokerage firms can fulfill customers' needs of liquidity and market depth. GES ensures the highest level of certainty and satisfaction through comprehensive industry expertise and a deep-set commitment to customers.
For further information, please visit our website: www.ges.com.hk
About Basis
Basis Capital Markets UK LTD. is a new age brokerage and financial technology company that was incorporated as a UK limited company. Basis provides a disruptive, cloud based technology platform for global market participants seeking access to price discovery, trading solutions, margin brokerage accounts and execution across Foreign Exchange, Commodities, CFDs and other alternative markets.
Basis controls deep, unique, and executable liquidity pools derived from an array of bank and non bank liquidity partners through cross-connections in Tier 1 data centers globally. Through its proprietary liquidity, Basis provides each client with a customized multi-asset marketplace for optimal price discovery, execution and product depth based on their individual needs.
