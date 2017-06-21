Person Suit Now Available as an Audiobook from Dreaming Big Publications!

Company icon for month of June

-- About the book:This collection of poetry, memoirs, and stories of short fiction presents to the listener such themes as depression, suicide, hopelessness, grief, loss, love, mental illness, and abuse both emotional and physical experienced by the writers or someone close to them. This collection serves to demonstrate that hiding behind shame or fear rather than sharing emotional pain as the authors in these works do is tantamount to putting on a mask; wearing a person suit. It is pretending. It is a state of existing but not truly living life to the fullest.The 11 authors featured in this collection have taken off their person suit, exposed their true selves to the world so that others may find their own voice and the courage to speak about mental illness and abuse of any kind.This fantastic tale is now available as an audiobook for just $13.08, or for free with the start of an Audible free trial or $14.95 each on iTunes. Just plug in your headphones and escape on a journey of physical and emotional experiences told through poetry, memoirs, and short fiction pieces.is also available in paperback for $8.00 and as a digital book for $.99. Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.AMAZON LINK:Dreaming Big Publications:Contact:(601) 394-8813dreamingbigpublications@outlook.comDreaming Big Publications102 First East StSumrall, MS 39482Publisher: Dreaming Big PublicationsNarrator: Ruth Jones