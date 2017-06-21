News By Tag
Person Suit Now Available as an Audiobook from Dreaming Big Publications!
This collection of poetry, memoirs, and stories of short fiction presents to the listener such themes as depression, suicide, hopelessness, grief, loss, love, mental illness, and abuse both emotional and physical experienced by the writers or someone close to them. This collection serves to demonstrate that hiding behind shame or fear rather than sharing emotional pain as the authors in these works do is tantamount to putting on a mask; wearing a person suit. It is pretending. It is a state of existing but not truly living life to the fullest.
The 11 authors featured in this collection have taken off their person suit, exposed their true selves to the world so that others may find their own voice and the courage to speak about mental illness and abuse of any kind.
This fantastic tale is now available as an audiobook for just $13.08, or for free with the start of an Audible free trial or $14.95 each on iTunes. Just plug in your headphones and escape on a journey of physical and emotional experiences told through poetry, memoirs, and short fiction pieces.
Person Suit is also available in paperback for $8.00 and as a digital book for $.99. Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@
AMAZON LINK:
https://www.amazon.com/
Dreaming Big Publications:
Contact:
(601) 394-8813
dreamingbigpublications@
Dreaming Big Publications
102 First East St
Sumrall, MS 39482
Publisher: Dreaming Big Publications
Narrator: Ruth Jones
