CEO Coaching International Congratulates Its Client ePromos on Recent Acquisition
ePromos, A Leading Promotional Products Distributor, Has Acquired Select Assets from Motivators.com
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm coaching over 150 of the world's top growth-focused Entrepreneurs, congratulates its client ePromos on their purchase of select assets from Motivators, Inc. a long-time player in the online promotional products and corporate apparel space.
"ePromos excels at customer service resulting in one of the lowest customer churn rates in their industry," comments Don Schiavone, ePromo's coach with CEO Coaching International. "This acquisition enables ePromos to leverage their customer-centric business processes to grow the Motivator's customer base with incredible economies of scale."
"The purchase of the Motivators.com brand and its customer base is consistent with one of our key strategies to serve as a platform company in the promotional products industry," stated Jason Robbins, CEO of ePromos Promotional Products, Inc. "We plan to build on the successes of both brands to the benefit of all our customers. We are excited to have the team from Motivators join our ePromos family and use our proven approach to systems and selling."
CEO Coaching International has a relentless focus on their client's growth. A typical client achieves an average of 35% year over year compounded annual growth rate and increased profitability on average by 178% over four years. The combined revenue of all CEO Coaching International clients is over $5 billion and employs over 26,000 people. CEO Coaching International coaches CEOs and entrepreneurs in 12 countries.
