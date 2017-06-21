News By Tag
UPSL National Player Of The Week: Sporting AZ FC's Jake Rybicki
Sporting AZ FC GK Jake Rybicki Shut Out Inter AZ FC in Arizona Playoff Opener
Rybicki started and played 90 minutes for Sporting AZ FC (3-3-3 overall), which moves to 1-0-0 in a three-team round robin tournament to decide the Arizona Conference 2017 Spring/Summer Season champion.
The starting goalkeeper for the Benedictine University (Ariz.) men's soccer team last season, Rybicki has a 0.77 goals against average with 41 saves in nine appearances this season for Sporting AZ FC.
The UPSL National Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.
2017 WINNERS
WEEK 1 – Chuck Pitts (L.A. Wolves FC)
WEEK 2 – Shailer Thomas (Colorado Rush)
WEEK 3 – Adan Coronado (Santa Ana Winds FC)
WEEK 4 – Gevorg Karpetyan (L.A. Highlanders FC)
WEEK 5 – Christian Esnal (Ozzy's Laguna FC)
WEEK 6 – German Alfaro (Strikers FC South Coast)
WEEK 7 – Edwin Borboa (La Maquina FC)
WEEK 8 – Colin Clark (Colorado Rush)
WEEK 9 – Lorenzo Vasquez (Real San Jose)
WEEK 10 – Moe Abboushi (Anaheim Legacy FC)
WEEK 11 – Pedro Hernandez (Colorado Springs FC)
WEEK 12 – Marlon Diaz (Magic Valley FC)
WEEK 13 – Alex Dickerson (FC Boulder)
WEEK 14 – Kyle Cunningham (Santa Clarita Storm)
WEEK 15 – Hector Rodriguez (Fort Collins United)
WEEK 16 – Edgar Duran (Las Vegas Mobsters)
WEEK 17 – Jake Rybicki (Sporting AZ FC)
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
