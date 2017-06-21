News By Tag
Enmarket and Healthy Savannah Present $1000 Encourage Health Grant to The Savannah Striders
Since 1978, the Savannah Striders has been Savannah's premiere running and walking organization. With members representing various levels of fitness from walkers to elite athlete, the group promotes running and good health and welcomes all who are interested in learning more about health and exercise. The group also hosts or supports events for runners of all ages and holds monthly meetings designed to inspire, inform and motivate runners to reach their fitness goals.
This local nonprofit is one of four groups receiving grants during the 2017 series to support their programs promoting healthy living, active lifestyles or nutritional education. The others include The Living Vine, Savannah Urban Garden Alliance and the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia.
Dr. Robert Rollings was the event's keynote speaker, addressing attendees on the topic of "Seven Ways Your Heart Health is Linked to a Healthy Lifestyle." Rollings is a cardiologist certified in echocardiography and nuclear cardiology who has completed a fellowship in cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging and a fellowship in cardiovascular diseases. He practices at Memorial Savannah Cardiology.
In total, the 2017 Encourage Health Education Series features four lunchtime presentations from respected experts who share insights on nutrition and fitness plus general tips for healthy living, along with a healthy lunch, which is provided free to registered attendees.
During each event, a local nonprofit organization is also presented a $1,000 Encourage Health grant to support programs promoting healthy living, active lifestyles or nutritional education. The next presentation will be on August 22, featuring Ross Harding, presenting "The Golden Healers: A Study of Ginger and Turmeric's Effect on Health." A $1000 check will be presented to the Savannah Urban Garden Alliance.
This marks the fourth year for the enmarket Encourage Health Education Series conducted in partnership with Healthy Savannah, Sandfly Family Dental, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., Hoist Water, Savannah Morning News, Savannah Magazine and GPB Savannah – WSVH 91.1/WWIO 89.9.
To RSVP for the lectures, visit http://healthysavannah.org/
ABOUT ENMARKET
Founded as Interstate Stations in 1963 by Robert Demere, Enmark Stations, Inc., which recently rebranded as enmarket, is a family-run business committed to offering its customers top-notch service and superior products. Today, the Savannah-based company, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2013, operates 60 stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Enmarket's mission is to Enrich Life! Stores offer freshly prepared food and healthy snacks, high-quality double filtered gasoline, beverages, lottery services and more. Enmarket customers can save up to $.10 per gallon by using the company's Cash Card, a reloadable stored-value card that can be used directly at the pump. Coupons, promotions, and a location finder are available on the free mobile app. For more information on enmarket, please call 912-236-1331 or visit www.enmarket.com. Follow enmarket on Twitter at @enmarkenjoy.
CONTACT
Matt Clements
Director of Marketing
enmarket
MClements@enmarkstations.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Director of Communications
Carriage Trade PR
Cecilia Russo Marketing
912.856.9075
www.carriagetradepr.com
cynthia.wright@
