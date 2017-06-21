 
L.A. Wolves FC to Battle for 2017 USASA National Amateur Cup Championship

L.A. Wolves FC, USASA Region IV Champions, Will Play New York's Lansdowne Bhoys on Aug. 4 to Kick Off USASA National Amateur Cup in Wisconsin 
 
 
LAWolvesFC_LansdowneBhoysFC
 
Listed Under

Tags:
* MLS
* Usl
* UPSL

Industry:
* Sports

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The L.A. Wolves are headed to the shores of Lake Michigan.

L.A. Wolves FC will play New York's Lansdowne Bhoys Football Club in the semifinals of the 2017 USASA National Amateur Cup, scheduled for Aug. 4-6, at Heartland Value Fund Stadium (700 W. Lexington Blvd., Glendale, WI 53217), located just north of Milwaukee on the western shore of Lake Michigan.

L.A. Wolves FC President Yan Skwara said, The USASA National Amateur Open Cup represents the opportunity for the L.A.. Wolves to be crowned the top Amateur team in the United States, so we are excited to be one of the four remaining teams in the U.S. competing for this prestigious National Championship. This is not going to be a walk in the park as Lansdowne Bhoys out of New York are going to a very tough semifinal match for us but we will be ready. Coach Eric Wynalda and the players are preparing over the coming weeks making sure that we give ourselves the best chance of winning. We look forward to the finals and hope to come back with some hardware for our fans here in Los Angeles."

L.A. Wolves FC defeated Colorado's Club Union Jerez, 3-0, to claim the USASA Region IV championship at SilverLakes Sports Complex in Norco, Calif. on Sunday, June 4. The Lansdowne Bhoys Football Club (Region I), Milwaukee Bavarian Soccer Club (Region II) and Florida Kickers FC (Region III) have all qualified since.

L.A. Wolves FC has won five consecutive games across all competitions, including a 3-1 victory over Anaheim Legacy FC in a UPSL Pro Premier Division Western Conference game on Sunday, June 25.

L.A. Wolves FC (13-1-0) is currently third on the UPSL Western Conference table and riding a nine-game league winning streak.

L.A. Wolves FC

L.A. Wolves FC are an American Soccer (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Association_football) club based in Los Angeles, California. We are named after the Los Angeles Wolves (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Los_Angeles_Wolves), which played in the United Soccer Association (https:/en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Soccer_Association) in 1967 and the original North American Soccer League in 1968.

L.A. Wolves FC is a charter member for the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) and compete in the Pro Premier Division Western Conference. The club also manages a reserve squad and oversees L.A. Wolves FC Youth Soccer Program.

In addition, L.A. Wolves FC participates in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through its affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

Contact:
info@lawolves.com
www.lawolves.com
Direct: (310) 415-5691
www.facebook.com/lawolvesfc
Twitter: @lawolvesfc

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@lawolves.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
Source:
Email:***@lawolves.com
