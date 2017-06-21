 
June 2017





Local Nonprofit is Serving up Coffee with a Cause

 
 
MDC Employees -Sean Leopald, Luis Maldanado, Kinsley Brittian, Maria Cabral
ANAHEIM, Calif. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- My Day Counts, a nonprofit charitable organization in Anaheim, California recently featured their unique brand of single serve coffee at the Taste of Anaheim. The Taste of Anaheim is a premier food and music festival which promotes Anaheim's food and beverage industry as well as the City of Anaheim, while creating business development opportunities for a variety of Anaheim's businesses.

My Day Counts provides jobs and employment placement services for people with disabilities.  The Nonprofit was at the one day event in May offering a free cup of their unique line of single serve coffee to everyone in attendance.  "We are here to serve" said Mike Galliano, CEO at MY Day Counts.

"We are here to serve" said Mike Galliano CEO at My Day Counts

My Day Counts packages and distributes their coffee line under the name My Cup Counts out of their facility in Anaheim, California.  "We are running a social enterprise that employs and benefits people with disabilities throughout Orange County." said Galliano.

For more information on My Day Counts or to arrange to have their team providing coffee service at your next event, visit their website at https://www.mydaycounts.org or call 714-744-5607

Daily News
Weekly News
