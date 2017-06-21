News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Nonprofit is Serving up Coffee with a Cause
My Day Counts provides jobs and employment placement services for people with disabilities. The Nonprofit was at the one day event in May offering a free cup of their unique line of single serve coffee to everyone in attendance. "We are here to serve" said Mike Galliano, CEO at MY Day Counts.
"We are here to serve" said Mike Galliano CEO at My Day Counts
My Day Counts packages and distributes their coffee line under the name My Cup Counts out of their facility in Anaheim, California. "We are running a social enterprise that employs and benefits people with disabilities throughout Orange County." said Galliano.
For more information on My Day Counts or to arrange to have their team providing coffee service at your next event, visit their website at https://www.mydaycounts.org or call 714-744-5607
Contact
Jack Salseda
Director Business Development & Compliance
***@mydaycounts.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse