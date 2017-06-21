 
Industry News





Lamplighters to produce Gilbert & Sullivan's "Grand Opera" The Yeomen of the Guard

 
SAN FRANCISCO - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Bay Area's acclaimed Lamplighters Music Theatre embarks on its 65th Season with Gilbert & Sullivan's The Yeomen of the Guard – a dark comedy that is the closest thing to grand opera in the Gilbert & Sullivan repertoire. Combining poignancy and tragedy with humor to an extent not seen in any other Gilbert libretto, and boasting some of Sullivan's finest work with its soaring and complex musical score, Yeomen is considered the best of the canon by many fans.

In a time when beheading was the preferred form of corporal punishment, for upper class prisoners at least, war hero Fairfax, a student of alchemy, is to be executed on a false charge of "dealings with the devil", put forward by a villainous relative who stands to inherit his estate. Fairfax's friend Sergeant Meryll and his daughter, Phoebe, who is in love with Fairfax, concoct a plan to smuggle him out disguised as the Sergeant's son, a newly appointed Yeoman. Meanwhile, Fairfax manages to marry the first woman to come his way, the performer Elsie, who will inherit his estate and therefore thwart the scoundrel's plan. Add to the mix Elsie's performing partner, Jack Point, who is in love with her, an incompetent "Head Jailer and Assistant Tormentor", and a crowd of bloodthirsty townsfolk ready for a good old-fashioned execution, and we are ensured a plot full of love triangles, twists and turns, intrigue, lies, and corruption.

Full details are posted at http://lamplighters.org/season/season.html. For further information call 415-227-4797 or email info@lamplighters.org.
