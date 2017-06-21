Joe's Pizza and Pasta Announces Launch of New Website

Texas-based restaurant serving fabulous-tasting dishes to local community for over a decade reinvigorates online presence.

--Mesquite, TX – June 26, 2017 – Joe's Pizza and Pasta, a Mesquite, Texas-based restaurant serving fabulous-tasting dishes to the local community for more than a decade, announced the launch of its new website. Located at www.JoesPizzaMesquite.com, the new site is a vivid showcase for the myriad of culinary specialties offered by Joe's, incorporating easier-to-navigate elements, colorful images and more distinguishable page headers including Home, Menu, Specials, Gallery, About Us and Contact Us. Additionally, the site boasts larger, easier-to-read copy with simpler font designs, all of which were specifically created for Joe's by Click4Corp, the Allen, TX web design firm the restaurant turned to for its new website.Recognized as one of the Top SEO Agencies in the USA by 10SEOS.com, Click4Corp offers a range of sales-boosting marketing services including digital strategy and execution, SEO copywriting, social media marketing and more.Joe's specializes in homemade pizza cooked in an authentic brick oven to customers' specifications, in addition to offering sliced, stuffed and build-your-own variants and a plethora of toppings to accompany them. The restaurant also serves hot subs/rolls as well as a number of chicken entrees that have become popular with the legions of customers who return to Joe's on a regular basis; hot subs and rolls include calzones, Meatball Parmigiana, Sausage Parmigiana, Sausage & Pepper Parmigiana, strombolis, Chicken Parmigiana, Eggplant Parmigiana and Philly Cheese Steak, while chicken entrees include Chicken Cremora Mushrooms, Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Marsala, Chicken Cacciatore, Chicken Piccata, Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo and others.Macaroni dishes as offered by Joe's include Fettucine Alfredo, Lasagna, Manicotti, Cheese Ravioli, Penne Arrabiata, Penne Ala Vodka, Cannelloni, Spaghetti with choice of meatballs, meat sauce or sausage and more. The restaurant also offers a number of appetizers and salads, such as Garlic Cheese Bread, Focaccia, Fried Calamari, Fried Cheese, House Salad, Greek Salad, Chef Salad and Caesar Salad, in addition to cold subs, seafood entrees, side dishes, desserts, children's plates and an eye-opening variety of beverages."From offering great food that's not only affordable but wholly homemade to crafting a place that allows customers to let their 'creative ordering juices flow,' Joe's has become a staple for delicious Italian cuisine in our community," says Tony Meshi, owner of Joe's restaurant. "Our new website has been designed to help current and prospective customers easily find everything they're looking for in a much more straightforward manner – never before have our scrumptious creations been this intuitively showcased!"A number of lunch specials ranging from baked dishes and macaroni dishes to chicken entrees and more are offered by Joe's, with additional information available on the website.Joe's is located at 910 Tripp Road and 302 South Galloway Avenue in Mesquite and can be reached by calling (972) 329-7400 / (214) 664-9990. For more information visit www.JoesPizzaMesquite.com.TRIPP ROAD910 Tripp Rd.Mesquite, TX 75150972-329-7400GALLOWAY AVE308 S Galloway Ave.Mesquite, TX 75149214-664-9990#Joe'sPizza