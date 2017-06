Healthtel to Present at 2nd Annual RISE Quality Leadership Summit June 30, 2017

Krisi Bailey, VP of Partner Success for Healthtel, co-presents with UnitedHealthcare's Director of Quality Improvement Kimberly Johnson

-- Healthtel, a member engagement software solution provider for the healthcare industry, today announced its VP of Partner Success Krisi Bailey will speak at the 2Annual RISE Quality Leadership Summit held June 29– 30in San Antonio, Texas. Bailey will team with Kimberly Johnson, MHA, CHC, CPHQ, Director of Quality Improvement for UnitedHealthcare for a presentation entitledon June 30. The presentation will summarize the importance of creating a systematic approach to checking in with members prior to CAHPS survey fielding, intervention strategies that boost Star ratings, and resolving issues such as lack of member access.Healthtel and UnitedHealthcare's presentation is part of the CAHPS, HOS and Member Survey Forum, one of three co-located events at the RISE Quality Leadership Summit. The RISE Quality Leadership Summit is the preeminent event for quality-improvement leaders and stakeholders. This year's summit features tips and tools to optimize member and provider engagement, as well as strategies and lessons learned from Star Ratings All-Stars, and performance-boosting HEDIS® best practices."Our experience working with the world's largest health plans demonstrates the importance of applying an integrated strategy toward member engagement programs, and the results that can be achieved with a robust member engagement platform," said Jeff Fritz, CEO of Healthtel. "The RISE Quality Leadership Summit is one of the most important quality events this year. We're proud to present our work in creating transformative member engagement strategies with leaders in the healthcare industry.": Friday, June 3011:15am - 12:15pm: Grand Hyatt Hotel, 600 East Market Street, San AntonioFor more information visit the event website here ( http://www.cvent.com/ events/qualipalooza- 2nd-annual-rise- ... ).Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Healthtel is a member engagement software solution provider for the healthcare industry. Healthtel focuses improving outcomes in member health, plan compliance and quality, and population management through a unique technology platform that orchestrates engagement at every stage of the member experience.Follow Healthtel on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/ healthtelmn ) and connect with us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/9341311/). Learn more about who we are and our approach by visiting our website (https://healthtel.net/)