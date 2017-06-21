 
News By Tag
* Insurance
* Member Engagement
* Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Minneapolis
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Healthtel to Present at 2nd Annual RISE Quality Leadership Summit June 30, 2017

Krisi Bailey, VP of Partner Success for Healthtel, co-presents with UnitedHealthcare's Director of Quality Improvement Kimberly Johnson
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Insurance
Member Engagement
Health

Industry:
Insurance

Location:
Minneapolis - Minnesota - US

MINNEAPOLIS - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Healthtel, a member engagement software solution provider for the healthcare industry, today announced its VP of Partner Success Krisi Bailey will speak at the 2nd Annual RISE Quality Leadership Summit held June 29th – 30th in San Antonio, Texas. Bailey will team with Kimberly Johnson, MHA, CHC, CPHQ, Director of Quality Improvement for UnitedHealthcare for a presentation entitled UnitedHealthcare's Intervention Strategies and Programs Designed Around CAHPS, HOS and Stars on June 30th.  The presentation will summarize the importance of creating a systematic approach to checking in with members prior to CAHPS survey fielding, intervention strategies that boost Star ratings, and resolving issues such as lack of member access.

Healthtel and UnitedHealthcare's presentation is part of the CAHPS, HOS and Member Survey Forum, one of three co-located events at the RISE Quality Leadership Summit. The RISE Quality Leadership Summit is the preeminent event for quality-improvement leaders and stakeholders. This year's summit features tips and tools to optimize member and provider engagement, as well as strategies and lessons learned from Star Ratings All-Stars, and performance-boosting HEDIS® best practices.

"Our experience working with the world's largest health plans demonstrates the importance of applying an integrated strategy toward member engagement programs, and the results that can be achieved with a robust member engagement platform," said Jeff Fritz, CEO of Healthtel. "The RISE Quality Leadership Summit is one of the most important quality events this year. We're proud to present our work in creating transformative member engagement strategies with leaders in the healthcare industry."

Presentation: UnitedHealthcare's Intervention Strategies and Programs Designed Around CAHPS, HOS and Stars

When: Friday, June 30th 11:15am - 12:15pm

Where: Grand Hyatt Hotel, 600 East Market Street, San Antonio

For more information visit the event website here (http://www.cvent.com/events/qualipalooza-2nd-annual-rise-...).

About Healthtel - Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Healthtel is a member engagement software solution provider for the healthcare industry. Healthtel focuses improving outcomes in member health, plan compliance and quality, and population management through a unique technology platform that orchestrates engagement at every stage of the member experience.

Follow Healthtel on Twitter (https://twitter.com/healthtelmn) and connect with us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/9341311/). Learn more about who we are and our approach by visiting our website (https://healthtel.net/).

Contact
Bonnie Harris
***@waxmarketing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@waxmarketing.com
Tags:Insurance, Member Engagement, Health
Industry:Insurance
Location:Minneapolis - Minnesota - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share