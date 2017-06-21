News By Tag
Healthtel to Present at 2nd Annual RISE Quality Leadership Summit June 30, 2017
Krisi Bailey, VP of Partner Success for Healthtel, co-presents with UnitedHealthcare's Director of Quality Improvement Kimberly Johnson
Healthtel and UnitedHealthcare's presentation is part of the CAHPS, HOS and Member Survey Forum, one of three co-located events at the RISE Quality Leadership Summit. The RISE Quality Leadership Summit is the preeminent event for quality-improvement leaders and stakeholders. This year's summit features tips and tools to optimize member and provider engagement, as well as strategies and lessons learned from Star Ratings All-Stars, and performance-
"Our experience working with the world's largest health plans demonstrates the importance of applying an integrated strategy toward member engagement programs, and the results that can be achieved with a robust member engagement platform," said Jeff Fritz, CEO of Healthtel. "The RISE Quality Leadership Summit is one of the most important quality events this year. We're proud to present our work in creating transformative member engagement strategies with leaders in the healthcare industry."
Presentation: UnitedHealthcare's Intervention Strategies and Programs Designed Around CAHPS, HOS and Stars
When: Friday, June 30th 11:15am - 12:15pm
Where: Grand Hyatt Hotel, 600 East Market Street, San Antonio
For more information visit the event website here (http://www.cvent.com/
About Healthtel - Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Healthtel is a member engagement software solution provider for the healthcare industry. Healthtel focuses improving outcomes in member health, plan compliance and quality, and population management through a unique technology platform that orchestrates engagement at every stage of the member experience.
Contact
Bonnie Harris
***@waxmarketing.com
