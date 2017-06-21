JILL & RICH to Kickoff Summer Cabaret Season at The Colony Hotel's Royal Room

Jill and Rich Switzer

End

-- Jill and RichTo Kick-off Popular Summer Cabaret Series atThe Colony Hotel's World Famous Royal RoomSaturday, July 15(Jupiter, FL – June 26, 2017) "If nominations for the first couple of Palm Beach County music were held, vocalist Jill Switzer and multi-instrumentalist Rich Switzer would be near the top of the list of candidates,"according to a recent issue of Florida Weekly.Fans of the deliciously delightful co-hosts of The Morning Lounge on Legends 100.3 FM, now have a great opportunity to enjoy them live when they kick-off the much-anticipated Summer Cabaret Series at the world famous Royal Room at The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach, which has been hailed by The Palm Beach Post as "probably the best place for cabaret on the planet."Jill and Rich will be presenting The Royal Room Radio Hour. The cost to attend is only $75 (including dinner) or $40 for show only. The Royal Room will open at 6 pm, with the show scheduled to start at 8 pm. For reservations, please call 561.659.8100.The Royal Room is celebrated for its intimate environment and perfect acoustics, so it is the perfect place to celebrate the joyous song stylings of Jill and Rich.About Jill and Rich:The married co-hosts of The Morning Lounge on Legends 100.3 FM, daily from 6 to 10 am, have both had sterling musical careers. Jill has headlined at Birdland in NYC, locally at The Colony's Royal Room and with the Palm Beach Pops. She recently released the CD By Special Request, and is the author of The Diva Next Door: How to Be a Singing Star Wherever You Are. Rich is a gifted pianist/composer, who has been entertaining audiences in South Florida for the past 32 years. His four CDs of melodic piano instrumentals have made a significant mark musically, beginning with his debut release, Quiet Storm. He's also an honorary Board member of The Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook.Available for Interview:Jill and Rich Switzerrichswitzer@mac.comMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net