Life-Saving Fall Prevention Course for Healthcare Professionals and Caregivers Returns to Texas
This July, popular life-saving fall prevention training courses will be held in Irving and Humble to teach physical therapists and assistants a unique, simple & fun program to help patients avoid falls. Continuing Education Units (8) are available.
"Every 13 seconds, an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall," says Claye. "These accidents can be dramatically reduced through learning this set of easy, yet effective, activities. Older adults need no longer live in fear of falling and can lead productive and fulfilling lives."
Developed by Dr. Betty Perkins-Carpenter, Rochester, NY, founder and President of Senior Fitness Inc., 6 Steps to Better Balance™ is a proven program that utilizes repetitive practice of a series of movements and simple activities, such as the "Chorus Line" and "Dancing with a Pillow," to help older adults gain better balance and increase their level of daily physical activity.
It is designed to reduce the probability of falls, the fear of falling and fall-related injuries. It also increases body flexibility, leg strength and overall endurance.
"We look forward to returning to Texas to offer our program filled with enjoyable activities rather than "have-to" exercises which will make it fun for all adults," said Claye.
Completion of the eight-hour training also qualifies the student for Continuing Education Credits (CECs) for Physical Therapists and several major personal trainer certifications.
For more information on this course go to http://fallpreventiontrainer.com/
Donald Claye
(248) 562-7111
***@fallpreventiontrainer.com
