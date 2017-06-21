 
Life-Saving Fall Prevention Course for Healthcare Professionals and Caregivers Returns to Texas

This July, popular life-saving fall prevention training courses will be held in Irving and Humble to teach physical therapists and assistants a unique, simple & fun program to help patients avoid falls. Continuing Education Units (8) are available.
 
 
Sharon Claye, Owner & President, Fall Prevention Training Services, LLC
Sharon Claye, Owner & President, Fall Prevention Training Services, LLC
 
FRANKLIN, Mich. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Attention Healthcare Professionals and Caregivers - Sharon Claye, President and Owner of Fall Prevention Training Services, LLC., is bringing an exciting new program to the Dallas & Houston Metro areas designed to help older adults and the homebound to avoid falls and increase confidence and independence. On Friday, July 28 in Irving and Sunday, July 30 in Humble, Claye, a certified Master Trainer in this system, will be teaching a course for Physical Therapists, as well as fitness instructors, independent personal trainers, activity directors, and anyone interested in helping older adults to avoid falling by improving balance and strength.

"Every 13 seconds, an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall," says Claye. "These accidents can be dramatically reduced through learning this set of easy, yet effective, activities. Older adults need no longer live in fear of falling and can lead productive and fulfilling lives."

Developed by Dr. Betty Perkins-Carpenter, Rochester, NY, founder and President of Senior Fitness Inc., 6 Steps to Better Balance™ is a proven program that utilizes repetitive practice of a series of movements and simple activities, such as the "Chorus Line" and "Dancing with a Pillow," to help older adults gain better balance and increase their level of daily physical activity.

It is designed to reduce the probability of falls, the fear of falling and fall-related injuries. It also increases body flexibility, leg strength and overall endurance.

"We look forward to returning to Texas to offer our program filled with enjoyable activities rather than "have-to" exercises which will make it fun for all adults," said Claye.

Completion of the eight-hour training also qualifies the student for Continuing Education Credits (CECs) for Physical Therapists and several major personal trainer certifications.

For more information on this course go to http://fallpreventiontrainer.com/register-now/ or contact Master Trainer Sharon Claye Toll Free (844) 2-STOP FALLS or (844) 278-6732 (tel:%28844%29%20278-6732).

Fall Prevention Training Services, LLC PRs
