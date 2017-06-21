News By Tag
EY announces Chris & Jenny McCuiston as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Award Winners
The Goldfish Swim School founders join three decades of groundbreaking entrepreneurs in Education & Training for the Michigan and northwest Ohio region
Goldfish Swim School's proprietary systems, developed by the McCuiston duo, provide developmentally appropriate water safety and swimming lessons in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment. The Goldfish team prides itself on teaching children ages four months to 12 years to swim in a unique, tropical setting with highly trained and certified instructors, small class sizes, 90-degree pools and a state-of-the-
"We are thrilled to be recognized with such high honors from EY and the panel of judges. We are so thankful to so many people who have helped us get where we are today," says Chris McCuiston, CEO & Co-Founder of Goldfish Swim School. "Without our parents believing in us and supporting us back in 2006 when the Goldfish concept was just an idea in Jenny's head, we wouldn't be here. We are so fortunate to have an amazing franchise team and great franchisees – they all work tirelessly every single day, are humble, smart and kind and continue to believe in us and in the brand to help it grow. This award really belongs to Jenny. Without her vision, we wouldn't be teaching over 70,000 kids each week across North America. She impresses me every day."
"I am so thankful to continue to grow our vision and brand with the support of so many," adds Jenny McCuiston, a lifelong swimmer and decorated collegiate athlete at the University of Arizona, where she earned her degree in early childhood development & family studies. "We are beyond thankful for our family, friends and team and, of course, the kids we teach each day – they are why we do this."
As a Michigan and northwest Ohio award winner, the McCuistons are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 national program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 18, 2017. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth ForumTM, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.
To learn more about Goldfish Swim School or for more information on franchising with Goldfish, visit http://goldfishswimschool.com, http://goldfishfranchise.com or call (800) 856-5120.
About Goldfish Swim School
Founded by husband and wife team, Jenny and Chris McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment. Goldfish currently teaches more than 70,000 students per week to swim and be safer in and around the water. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan, in 2006 and opened its first franchise location in 2009. They are currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with over 65 schools open or in development in more than 23 states and Canada.
