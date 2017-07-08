News By Tag
EatSleepRIDE® and Harley-Davidson® Canada launch final phase of the H-D® 100 Challenge
The H-D® 100 Challenge is Harley-Davidson's way of celebrating the company's 100 years in Canada and Canada's 150th birthday.
Together, EatSleepRIDE and Harley-Davidson offer unique challenges to riders in Canada via the EatSleepRIDE Motorcycle GPS app. Riders explore Canada's iconic motorcycle roads and quintessential points of interest to collect points and win the grand prize Harley-Davidson®
Thousands of riders nation-wide have already taken the challenge and more riders are joining every day.
When riders accept the H-D® 100 Challenge in the EatSleepRIDE app, geo-aware and Bluetooth® technology make it easy to collect points for every ride and rank on the leaderboard. Every time a rider collects 500 points, they receive a ballot for a chance to win.
New points gathering challenges have been 'opened-up' to kick off the last segment of the contest:
1. Ride any road to collect points for distances of 100 kms to 1600 kms
2. Visit any of the 20 iconic Points of Interest and see Canada's most beautiful spots by motorcycle
3. Ride one or all of 20 iconic motorcycle routes across this great nation
4. Visit any one of 70 Harley-Davidson dealerships across Canada
5. Drop in to a Harley-Davidson®
- July 7-8, 2017: Pfaff Harley- Davidson, Richmond Hill, ON.
- July 8, 2017: Barrie Harley-Davidson, Barrie, ON.
- July 9, 2017: Jacox-Harley Davidson, Mississauga, ON.
- July 14, 2017: Duke's Harley-Davidson, Chatham, ON.
- July 15, 2017: Thunder Road Harley-Davidson, Windsor, ON.
- July 15, 2017: Premont Harley-Davidson Laval, Laval, QC.
- July 23, 2017: Carrier Harley-Davidson Drummondville, St-Germain de Grantham, QC.
- July 24, 2017: Sherbrooke Harley-Davidson, Sherbrooke, QC
The H-D® 100 Challenge rewards Canadian motorcyclists for their love of the road, and encourages them to get out, connect with other enthusiasts, and explore Canada's best riding no matter what they ride. The contest ends on July 29, 2017 at 9:00 am EST, and the grand prize draw will take place on August 21, 2017.
For more information please visit www.EatSleepRIDE.com (https://eatsleepride.com/
Media Inquiries:
Meghan Somers, The Agency
587.899.0615
msomers at theagencyinc dot ca
About EatSleepRIDE:
The EatSleepRIDE®
www.EatSleepRIDE.com | app.EatSleepRIDE.com | Twitter @EatSleepRIDE (https://twitter.com/
About Harley-Davidsonâ
In August 2015, Harley-Davidson Inc. took over distribution in Canada as part of a global strategy to establish subsidiary units in its most important markets. The new entity, Harley-Davidson Canada, has focused on bringing the full Harley-Davidson ownership experience to Canada. Harley-Davidson®
