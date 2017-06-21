News By Tag
Establish Industry Authority and Get Sh*t Done with Bedros Keuilian on the Moment Masters Podcast
Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer talks expert positioning with legendary fitness entrepreneur on the Moment Masters Podcast
Check out the podcast episode here:
http://www.momentmasters.com/
"Everything was a learning curve, every fault and every failure," Keuilian said. "But soon enough it's been a decade and you look back and you've built an empire. The grass is greener where you water it."
As a formerly self-described clueless entrepreneur turned seasoned CEO, Keuilian advises and consults with entrepreneurs from all industries to share his insights and strategies for six and seven figure success. Through his workshops and speaking engagements, he trains eager business leaders how to master the art of "Getting sh*t done." During the interview, Keuilian shares how-to leverage what he calls "the immigrant edge," the fourth dimension and how to establish expert and authority positioning.
Keuilian defines three traits for success every entrepreneur needs:
· Become disciplined with a schedule and daily rituals that produce success
· Model success
· Find mentors
"A lot of people take what we have available to us in the US for granted and there are so many missed opportunities,"
Keuilian is a high performance business consultant and the founding CEO of the fastest growing fitness franchise – Fit Body Boot Camp. Learn more about his strategies at http://bedroskeuilian.com.
Listen to episode 32 of the Moment Masters Show
To be a guest on the show to share your small business advice and story email podcast@momentmasters.com.
For even more small business and branding mastery tips, learn to brand your business the right way from award-winning Public Relations and Branding Expert with Shakira Brown
About Moment Masters
Moment Masters (momentmasters.com)
About Shakira M. Brown
Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer"
Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.
