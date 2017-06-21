 
News By Tag
* Small Business
* Entrepreneurship
* Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hamilton
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Establish Industry Authority and Get Sh*t Done with Bedros Keuilian on the Moment Masters Podcast

Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer talks expert positioning with legendary fitness entrepreneur on the Moment Masters Podcast
 
 
97439
97439
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Small Business
* Entrepreneurship
* Marketing

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Hamilton - New Jersey - US

HAMILTON, N.J. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- In episode 32 of the Moment Masters Show Small Business Podcast (www.momentmasters.com) fitness entrepreneur Bedros Keuilian is the expert sharing, "Mastering the Art of Getting Sh*t Done." In this episode, the show's host, award-winning PR and branding expert Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer, talks how to turn a small business into multi-million dollar enterprises with Keuilian. This podcast episode streams free on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Podbean and Player.fm among others, where you can also subscribe to receive all the latest episodes.

Check out the podcast episode here:

http://www.momentmasters.com/e/bedros-keuilian-immigrant-edge/

"Everything was a learning curve, every fault and every failure," Keuilian said. "But soon enough it's been a decade and you look back and you've built an empire. The grass is greener where you water it."

As a formerly self-described clueless entrepreneur turned seasoned CEO, Keuilian advises and consults with entrepreneurs from all industries to share his insights and strategies for six and seven figure success. Through his workshops and speaking engagements, he trains eager business leaders how to master the art of "Getting sh*t done." During the interview, Keuilian shares how-to leverage what he calls "the immigrant edge," the fourth dimension and how to establish expert and authority positioning.

Keuilian defines three traits for success every entrepreneur needs:

·      Become disciplined with a schedule and daily rituals that produce success

·      Model success

·      Find mentors

"A lot of people take what we have available to us in the US for granted and there are so many missed opportunities," Brown agreed. "When you hear a story like this, you grew up mastering the moment just because you had to survive. And survival is also part of running a business."

Keuilian is a high performance business consultant and the founding CEO of the fastest growing fitness franchise – Fit Body Boot Camp. Learn more about his strategies at http://bedroskeuilian.com.

Listen to episode 32 of the Moment Masters Show and subscribe to the podcast, click here http://www.momentmasters.com/e/bedros-keuilian-immigrant-edge/.

To be a guest on the show to share your small business advice and story email podcast@momentmasters.com.

For even more small business and branding mastery tips, learn to brand your business the right way from award-winning Public Relations and Branding Expert with Shakira Brown to take advantage of her private intensive brand program (http://www.pradviser.net/private-brand-coaching), which includes three months of personal one-on-one support to get you on track to grow your business and develop a brand. Take your business and personal brand to the next level now with this exclusive offer! Get started at http://www.pradviser.net/private-brand-coaching.

About Moment Masters

Moment Masters (momentmasters.com) is a weekly podcast hosted by award-winning PR and marketing expert Shakira M. Brown, The Small Biz Whisperer. Covering topics from successful networking to email marketing, Moment Masters aims to help businesses and small business owners be there when their customers are ready to buy, in essence mastering the moment.

About Shakira M. Brown

Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer (http://www.smallbizwhisperer.com/)" has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the country. Shakira is available for speaking engagements covering branding and marketing topics for small businesses.

Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.

Contact
Charlotte Jolicoeur
***@pradviser.net
End
Source:SMB Strategic Media
Email:***@pradviser.net Email Verified
Tags:Small Business, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
Industry:Business
Location:Hamilton - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMB STRATEGIC MEDIA LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share