News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Art Galaxie releases another stunning Art book: Masters of Painting
Discover a universe of Art and Imagination through writing and painting found within these pages.
Masters of Painting is now available for pre-ordering at a reduced price. If we were looking for yet another reason to add this essential artistic compendium to your personal collection, then a 15% discount will certainly be an additional motivation to make some room for it on your bookshelf. A price whose aim is also focused on making Masters of Painting capable of reaching a greater number of hands, hence spreading and democratizing the artistic productions with an audience that is as inclusive as possible.
It also debunks some idea of an artistic niche that may be confined to galleries and to the hermetic circle established by authors, creators and critics, who concatenate a dialogue that seldom have an opposing view. Opening this relationship amongst a wider audience is something essential and this book assumes this vision as one of its purposes.
The writing of Pedro Boaventura has a voice of its own. It is inhabited by figures of speech which re-enact mental images in the viewer, prompting imagination and critical thinking. He goes even deeper when his writing style establishes a parallel and perfect marriage with the styles and themes of the different artworks, that is something quite unexpected and marvellous.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to have Masters of painting as your own.
For more information about Masters of Painting, please visit http://www.artgalaxie.com .
About the Author
Pedro Boaventura is known for his eclectic background as an Artist, Filmmaker, amongst other things. He is the founder and the man behind Art Galaxie project, and now is also the main driving force of this brand new edition: Masters of Painting. Within it, he finds room to speak about the artistic works, endowing them with a technical, thematic and semiotic background, in order to grant the reader with a brand new perspective and a new way of looking at painting. The masters are also carefully examined, under a critical juxtaposition, which give equal importance to the creator and the created object.
About Art Galaxie
Art Galaxie's mission is to disseminate art through diverse mediums and complimentary platforms. With offices in Lisbon and Doha, the company's art portal represents more than 300 outstanding artists from more than 70 countries. It also has a philanthropic project called "Art of Giving" which helps several charity organizations raise funds for their causes. Additionally they help promote artists who cannot afford it.
The Company also creates documentary films, and concern themselves with a creative component and keeping updated with the latest technologies such as 3D and animation. In parallel, they also provide several professional art services exclusively for artists and galleries. This includes creation of websites, art books, and art marketing, offering 360-degree service of high quality products that the public is already familiar with. This is definitely a must for any artist or art lover. For more information, please visit Art Galaxie: https://www.artgalaxie.com
Contact
Pedro Boaventura
***@artgalaxie.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse