New Music Videos That Are Literally Out Of This World And Explosive In Nature
After A Long Awaited Follow Up To His Debut Solo Rock Album, Graphic Nature, Musician/Producer, Brian Eaton, Dials Up Two New Videos.
Currently based in Portland, Eaton started his career in Chicago where he recorded and produced scores of artists including TD Clark, North, Cuttlass, Dave Uhrich and many more for more than 20 years. Eaton has also played in several original bands throughout the 90s and early 2000s, and released 11 artists on his Eatin' label.
His newest video, Graphic Nature, is scheduled for release on June 30, 2017. "The new videos are literally out of this world and simply explosive in nature," states Eaton. "I've always wanted to honor the dedicated men and women of NASA for dreaming and achieving the seemingly impossible."
Fans can follow Brian and get more information by visiting: BrianEaton.com
