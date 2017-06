New Music Videos That Are Literally Out Of This World And Explosive In Nature

After A Long Awaited Follow Up To His Debut Solo Rock Album, Graphic Nature, Musician/Producer, Brian Eaton, Dials Up Two New Videos.

The One Who Shines

Alma

-- After a bit of a hiatus, Eaton returns with two new dynamic HD music videos: The One Who Shines, available now, and Graphic Nature. Eaton also recently broke the top 10 ReverbNation Portland Charts, was endorsed by Allegra Custom Drums, and is currently writing and prepping for a new project that is expected to be released in late 2017-early 2018.Currently based in Portland, Eaton started his career in Chicago where he recorded and produced scores of artists including TD Clark, North, Cuttlass, Dave Uhrich and many more for more than 20 years. Eaton has also played in several original bands throughout the 90s and early 2000s, and released 11 artists on his Eatin' label.His newest video, Graphic Nature, is scheduled for release on June 30, 2017. "The new videos are literally out of this world and simply explosive in nature," states Eaton. "I've always wanted to honor the dedicated men and women of NASA for dreaming and achieving the seemingly impossible."All of Eaton's music is available on iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby and many more, and the videos are available on his Eatin' Records YouTube Channel ( https://www.youtube.com/ eatinrecords ).Fans can follow Brian and get more information by visiting: BrianEaton.com, facebook.com/BrianEatonMusic, soundcloud.com/eatin-records, and Spotify.