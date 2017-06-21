 
Utah author releases book of fairy tales re-written in the style of the King James Bible

New versions of familiar fairy tales are a fun way to learn to understand and appreciate the scriptures.
 
 
SALT LAKE CITY - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Utah author Abel Atwater announces the online release of his new book series "The Fairy Tales of King James" on June 15, 2017. These familiar fairy tales re-written in the linguistic style of the King James Bible will help children young and old to understand the difficult yet beautiful language employed in this most widely used and esteemed version of the Holy Bible. Those who are familiar with the scriptures will enjoy reading these timeless stories adapted to the style of King James, while those who are not will learn to better understand and appreciate this version, while having a lot of fun in the process.

"These classic stories, with which most people are already very familiar, will help children, youth and adults put the antiquated linguistic style of the King James Bible into a more recognizable context, thus improving comprehension and appreciation for this version of the scriptures," said Abel Atwater, the book's author. "However, these re-imagined stories are not purely educational. They have great entertainment value as well for anyone who is even a little familiar with the language of the King James Bible."

As a life-long enthusiast and student of the scriptures, Mr. Atwater became concerned when, as a church leader, he perceived a lack of scriptural literacy among the children and youth of the church in general. In an effort to remedy this situation, he began re-writing familiar children's stories in the style of the King James Bible to help his own children and others in their understanding of this all-important Book. Thus "The Fairy Tales of King James" were born.

"The Fairy Tales of King James" may be purchased on Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/Fairy-Tales-King-James/dp/14997316...) or in the CreateSpace store (https://www.createspace.com/4373913). The author may be reached on Facebook at Abel Atwater (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100001537754103), on Twitter at @bibbyalagua (https://twitter.com/bibbyalagua) or by email at abelatwater@gmail.com.

