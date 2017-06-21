News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Utah author releases book of fairy tales re-written in the style of the King James Bible
New versions of familiar fairy tales are a fun way to learn to understand and appreciate the scriptures.
"These classic stories, with which most people are already very familiar, will help children, youth and adults put the antiquated linguistic style of the King James Bible into a more recognizable context, thus improving comprehension and appreciation for this version of the scriptures,"
As a life-long enthusiast and student of the scriptures, Mr. Atwater became concerned when, as a church leader, he perceived a lack of scriptural literacy among the children and youth of the church in general. In an effort to remedy this situation, he began re-writing familiar children's stories in the style of the King James Bible to help his own children and others in their understanding of this all-important Book. Thus "The Fairy Tales of King James" were born.
"The Fairy Tales of King James" may be purchased on Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/
Contact
Abel Atwater
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse