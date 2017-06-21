 
News By Tag
* Government Reform
* Africa
* VI Umenyiora
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


"A Wake-Up Call!" - Author Suggests Political & Economic Reforms for Africa

 
 
A Wake-Up Call
A Wake-Up Call
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Government Reform
Africa
VI Umenyiora

Industry:
Books

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Products

LONDON - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- African government reform is possible! Originally from Nigeria, author V. I. Umenyiora states that banking reform, government corruption, affordable housing, infrastructure repair, and concerns for the environment are only part of the problems Nigeria is facing. These concerns and more point to his Challenge About What You Can Do for Your Country!

He wrote his book "because we have political problems in Nigeria and indeed Africa. My Heads of State from 1980 on made a public pronouncement inviting Nigerians home and abroad to submit solutions they consider will help solve some, if not all of the problems. I succeeded in this because they are using parts of the solutions I submitted in my previous books."

His proposals for government reform have included recapitalisation of banks to help business organisations, civil service reorganization, and other advice to stop government corruption. To Africans Home or in the Diaspora, this book is your Wake-Up Call!

About the Author: Born in Nigeria: V. I. Umenyiora now resides in London, where he is retired and writes books to help his homeland.

Author's website: http://www.virgo-enterprised.com

"This insightful and important book offers many suggestions on how to improve government and how to better the lives of the African people. We are proud to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

A WAKE-UP CALL! TO AFRICANS HOME OR IN THE DIASPORA -- A CHALLENGE ABOUT WHAT YOU CAN DO FOR YOUR COUNTRY! (ISBN: 978-1-62857-152-3) is now available for $25.97 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbprabooks.com/VIUmenyiora or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

https://www.facebook.com/sbpra.us
http://pinterest.com/sbpra/
https://twitter.com/SBPRA
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sbpra
End
Source:Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
Email:***@sbpra.net Email Verified
Tags:Government Reform, Africa, VI Umenyiora
Industry:Books
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Strategic Book Publishing & Rights Agency PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share