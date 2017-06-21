News By Tag
"A Wake-Up Call!" - Author Suggests Political & Economic Reforms for Africa
He wrote his book "because we have political problems in Nigeria and indeed Africa. My Heads of State from 1980 on made a public pronouncement inviting Nigerians home and abroad to submit solutions they consider will help solve some, if not all of the problems. I succeeded in this because they are using parts of the solutions I submitted in my previous books."
His proposals for government reform have included recapitalisation of banks to help business organisations, civil service reorganization, and other advice to stop government corruption. To Africans Home or in the Diaspora, this book is your Wake-Up Call!
About the Author: Born in Nigeria: V. I. Umenyiora now resides in London, where he is retired and writes books to help his homeland.
"This insightful and important book offers many suggestions on how to improve government and how to better the lives of the African people. We are proud to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
